KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Wearing a hijab doesn’t stop Muslim women from looking elegant and stylish, especially on special occasions like Hari Raya. With less than two weeks until Syawal, more social media users are exploring hijab styles that suit them best.

Recognising the growing demand for chic yet comfortable hijab styles, content creator and Muslim fashion enthusiast Sufiah Hani Ahmad Zamberi has launched the ‘30 Days, 30 Hijab Tutorials’ series on TikTok and Instagram (@sufeeyah).

The 24-year-old’s tutorials provide step-by-step guides on styling various hijab types, including bawal and pashmina, crafted from fabrics such as satin and chiffon.

She also shares tips on accessorising to elevate each look.

“I started this initiative in 2020, but I became more committed last year to help women wear their hijabs with confidence, especially for Hari Raya. Every year, people look for inspiration, so I create tutorials that are easy to follow,” she told Bernama recently.

Sufiah’s 30-Day, 30-Tutorial challenge not only helps her followers discover fresh ideas but also allows her to explore different hijab styles.

“I love experimenting with my own hijabs. Sometimes, I spend one to two hours perfecting a look, often drawing inspiration from celebrity hijab styles crafted by professional stylists.

“Last year, I focused on short, silent video tutorials. This year, I explain each step while demonstrating, making it easier for viewers to follow along,” said Sufiah, who also plans to collaborate with others to showcase diverse hijab styles.

Meanwhile, Siti Sabarina Abdul Halim, 33, launched the #30Hari30GayaRaya initiative on TikTok (@sabarinahalim) at the start of Ramadan to offer more hijab style options, particularly for women who wear long hijabs.

Throughout Ramadan, Siti Sabarina has produced 30 different tutorial videos to inspire Muslim women to wear long hijabs stylishly without compromising Islamic modesty guidelines.

“My focus has always been on Muslim fashion, and long hijabs are my niche. Most tutorials on TikTok cater to standard hijabs, so I feel it’s important to provide alternatives for those who prefer long hijabs.

“There are countless ways to style a hijab without compromising modesty. I want to help women feel confident in their fashion choices while adhering to Islamic principles,” she said.

In addition, Siti Sabarina, who helps manage her family’s gold jewellery business, has also created tutorials specifically for hijab wearers who wear glasses.

“Some people appreciate my tutorials because I wear glasses-unlike most other content creators. This makes it easier for those with glasses to follow my styles,” she said, adding that she also plans to create content on Muslim fashion pairings, including complete outfit styling from head to toe. — Bernama