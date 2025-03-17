KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — KFC Malaysia has a special festive Hari Raya offering — not chicken, not burgers but baju raya for your cats.

KFC announced that it is selling the new items on its TikTok Shop, with both baju Melayu and kebaya in cat sizes and a special exclusive pattern.

You also get a bonus of a free Zinger burger and ice lemon tea with each purchase of the KFC Raya Meowriah collection, but you’ll have to self-collect the meal.

Each outfit costs RM55 with sizes ranging from S to L though bear in mind the outfits are made of polyester so if you’re not a fan of synthetic material, take note.

Just head over to KFC’s TikTok shop to learn more and make your order.