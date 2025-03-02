GEORGE TOWN, March 2 — Penang has been celebrated for its vibrant art scene for over a decade, ever since its iconic murals, painted by Ernest Zacharevic in 2012, gained international fame.

To this day, visitors continue to flock to these murals in George Town, as well as to Hin Bus Depot — arguably the spiritual heart of the state’s art scene — which has become the go-to spot for exhibitions featuring both local and international artists.

Art exhibitions, once seen as elitist and reserved for the wealthy, have become more accessible to the public. Events like the Kecik-Kecik Group Show, organised by Penang Art District (PAD), showcase Malaysian contemporary art at prices below RM2,000, making it more affordable.

Local artist and caricaturist Mohd Azmi Mohd Hussin believes Penang’s art industry is thriving.

“The art industry in Penang is strong and good. It is definitely ready for a biennale to be held here,” he told Malay Mail.

However, Azmi cautioned that organising a biennale — a large-scale event involving international artists, galleries, and collectors — would be a monumental task.

He added that without proper planning, dedication, and connections, it could fail, wasting valuable resources.

“It would be a great boost to the industry if it can be organised successfully because a biennale is an event that launches artists’ careers on an international platform,” he said.

Penang Art Society adviser Datuk Ch’ng Huck Theng echoed this sentiment, adding that Penang is an ideal location for such an event.

“It is a celebration of art together, but at the same time, it should also have elements of business and tourism.

“This event should create a tourism impact and attract businesses and collectors to come here,” he said.

Ch’ng, who participated in the Venice Biennale in 2014, highlighted the potential of a well-organised biennale to boost both tourism and the local art industry.

His sculpture was also selected for the London Biennale in 2022, though he could not attend due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Penang’s thriving art scene, where local and international artists gather, has sparked discussions about the potential for a biennale in the state. — Picture courtesy of PAD

Penang Watercolour Art Society president Khoo Cheang Jin agreed, pointing to Penang’s dynamic environment and growing community of local and international artists.

“It will be exciting to organise such a prestigious international event here, especially for local artists, as it could bring more international collectors to Penang,” he said.

PAD general manager Kenny Ng acknowledged the readiness of Penang’s art industry but expressed concerns about the state’s economic capacity to support a biennale.

“I have come across international galleries that are very interested to come here for an international art event, but the worry is about the market — whether there is a market for it here,” he said.

Ng explained that participating in a biennale is costly, with galleries spending tens of thousands to take part.

“We don’t have the market that can promise these galleries a return-on-investment (ROI) if we were to have a biennale and invite them over,” he added.

One way to build up the market, he suggested, is by hosting smaller art fairs, such as the Kecik-Kecik Group Show, organised by PAD every two years.

A woman looks at the artwork titled ‘Dirgahayu Negaraku’ by Mohamad Ismadi Sallehudin during the Kuala Lumpur Biennale 2017 event at the National Visual Art Gallery in Kuala Lumpur November 29, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“First, we make art accessible and affordable to attract more interest and create awareness,” he said.

Ng added that the upcoming June show will include collectors’ talks, gallerists’ talks, and artists’ talks to further educate the public on art.

Another idea is hosting hotel art fairs, which are popular in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Bangkok. These fairs use hotel rooms as exhibition spaces, reducing infrastructure needs while still promoting the art industry.

“This will reduce the need for more infrastructure as hotel rooms are being used. It is not too large, does not require high expenses, and can still promote the art industry here,” Ng said.

Penang Arts Council chairman Joe Sidek suggested taking a broader approach before attempting such a major event.

“The state of the arts industry is struggling, and it can only survive with funding from organisations like Cendana,” he said.

Sidek emphasised the need for serious policies and strategies to sustain the arts in Penang.

“We have all the right ingredients. The history of the arts here is strong, and Penang is culturally very sexy. But do we have enough artists?” he asked.

He proposed cultivating an interest in the arts through education at schools, colleges, and universities.

“The first layer of foundation is to make Penang a learning centre for the arts,” he said.