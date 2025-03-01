OTTAWA, March 1 — March 1 marks World Compliment Day — an opportunity to highlight the impact of these small verbal gestures in daily life — and in the workplace. And there appears to be a need as many employees feel that compliments are in short supply. Something that should be rectified because these words of encouragement can strengthen involvement, engagement and hence boost productivity.

“Well done!” “Great job!” “Congratulations on those great results!” These little phrases may seem insignificant, but they can make all the difference in the workplace. The employee who receives a compliment generally finds in these words a form of approbation and encouragement, which will encourage them to become even more committed to their work.

Canadian researchers at the universities of Mount Royal and Queen’s demonstrated this by conducting an experiment during which volunteers were invited to complete a questionnaire. They asked an actor to pose as a psychology student, and to strike up a conversation with each of the study participants. The actor began by complimenting them on their clothes, before mentioning that he was handing out flyers for a university event. He then asked each volunteer to help him in this mission by distributing flyers themselves.

It’s clear that flattery is a powerful motivator. The academics found that 79 per cent of participants who had been complimented on their attire offered to help the actor, compared with only 46 per cent of those who had not been praised for their good taste in clothing, reports the BBC. This can be explained by the fact that social relationships are based on the principle of reciprocity. When we are given something, we tend to want to give something in return.

Compliments work on the same principle. Receiving them has a galvanising and, above all, motivating effect. When a manager compliments an employee on their work, they are acknowledging the employee’s merits and implicitly encouraging them to keep up the good work. This culture of recognition can even encourage other workers to go the extra mile, creating a form of collective emulation.

Beware of adverse effects

Still, managers should be careful not to fall into the trap of favouritism. A manager who always congratulates the same employee, in front of everyone else, runs the risk of incurring the wrath of their other coworkers. This can create a feeling of injustice and negatively affect confidence within the team.

Moreover, a compliment must be perceived as genuine and deserved. Vague or exaggerated phrases such as “great job” without further details can sound hollow and be counter-productive. According to a survey conducted by the company O.C. Tanner among 36,441 employees in 19 countries, 46 per cent of working people feel that the compliments they receive at work are insincere. The problem is that the praise is too generic and does not reflect the efforts made or the real achievements of the employees.

Compliments need to seem fair and sincere. But compliments also need to be specific and meaningful, so that the complimented person doesn’t see it as an attempt to flatter or manipulate.

For example, there’s no point in congratulating an employee for coming into the office. It’s better to congratulate them on their professional achievements such as taking initiative or solving a problem or making a concrete contribution to a project.

The context in which the compliment is given is also of primordial importance. Praising employees in front of others has its advantages, but it’s also advisable to do so in a smaller setting. Not all employees are comfortable with being praised by their line manager in front of their colleagues. More introverted and modest personalities will appreciate receiving praise by email, for example, or in a one-on-one.

Finally, resist the temptation of constant positive reinforcement. Compliments are a powerful lever for driving engagement, if used intelligently and sparingly. Overdoing it can be just as harmful as not complimenting people enough. Cultivating gratitude and recognition in the workplace is crucial, but it requires a certain finesse. Employees must not be motivated solely by the prospect of receiving a kind word from their superior. Compliments should be the icing on the cake, not the thing that keeps everyone going. — ETX Studio