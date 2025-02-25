KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — With only RM50 in hand, Muhammad Ashraf Khairul Anuar took the risk of printing his first collection of T-shirts, never expecting them to sell out within days.

That was several years ago. Today, the young man, better known as Ashraf Anuar, is a local fashion designer shaking up the streetwear fashion industry.

For this 25-year-old, who is also the owner of SVG Worldwide, fashion is not just about clothing but a story, an experience and a reflection of the world around him.

Who would have thought that with a capital of just RM50, SVG Worldwide would go on to generate sales exceeding RM5 million? Not only that, it has also grown into an icon of streetwear culture.

Ashraf, who boldly challenges the local streetwear industry norms, said he wants his collections to be seen as more than just designs as each collection carries its own story and struggle.

“Each collection is designed by combining intricate graphic elements and three-dimensional illusions to convey a unique narrative,” he said in a statement.

With an aesthetic, innovative and daring approach, Ashraf has not only transformed the landscape of local streetwear fashion but has also created opportunities for new talents in the industry.

Previously, he showcased one of his collections on an 800-metre-long racetrack in Sepang, proving that fashion can exist beyond conventional runways.

Earlier this month on February 8, he organised a streetwear fashion show at The Yard at Sentul Depot here, which featured his latest Spring/Summer 2025 collection and involved 100 male and female models.

Ashraf hopes his achievements will inspire other designers to organise large-scale fashion shows, ultimately elevating Malaysia’s fashion industry to the international stage. — Bernama