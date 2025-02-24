BEIJING, Feb 24 — A chemical company in China faced backlash after issuing a bizarre ultimatum: get married by September or get fired.

Shuntian Chemical Group, based in Shandong province, announced a policy in January aimed at boosting marriage rates among its employees aged 28 to 58.

It was reported by South China Morning Post (SCMP) that those still single by March had to submit a self-criticism letter, while those unmarried by June will face an “evaluation”, and by September, termination was on the table.

The company framed the policy as a push for traditional Chinese values, equating staying single with disloyalty, lack of filial piety, and injustice.

“Not responding to the government’s call to improve the marriage rate is disloyal. Not listening to your parents is not filial. Letting yourself be single is not benevolent. Failing your colleagues’ expectations is unjust,” SCMP quoted the announcement as saying.

However, local labour authorities quickly intervened, deeming the policy illegal. The company withdrew the rule within a day, confirming that no employees had been fired over their marital status.

The announcement sparked outrage online. One critic quipped, “Will they punish married employees for not having kids next?”, while another suggested fired workers could sue for compensation.

Legal experts, including a Peking University professor, confirmed the policy was unconstitutional and violated labour laws.

China is grappling with record-low marriage rates, with only 6.1 million weddings last year — a 20.5 per cent drop from 2022. Some local governments are now offering incentives, including cash rewards, to encourage young people to marry.