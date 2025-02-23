KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The Malaysian live band scene has a long history, with musicians still performing today, primarily playing cover songs at pubs, weddings, hotels, and charity events.

But as the scene evolves, have local bands reclaimed the spotlight from the once-dominant Filipino acts? How have earnings changed, and what challenges do musicians face?

In this exclusive interview, Malay Mail speaks to local live band performers who have been in the industry for decades to discuss the current state of the scene.

Filipino dominance in the 1980s

The arrival of Filipino bands in Malaysia in the early 1980s reshaped the live music landscape, with these acts quickly dominating pub and hotel stages.

This left many Malaysian musicians struggling to compete.

Agy Idrus, 58, a seasoned musician, recalls how Filipino bands gained popularity and captured local audiences’ attention.

“They were everywhere, and Malaysians gravitated towards them,” he said.

“It wasn’t that local bands lacked talent. We practised hard, and the audience response was always positive.

“In terms of performance, we were just as good as the Filipino bands,” he added.

While the exact reason remains unclear, industry players believe the influx of foreign talent made it harder for local bands to stand out.

Agy Idrus, at drums, with the band ‘The RETROGROOVERS’ at Royal PD Yacht Club. —Photo courtesy of Agy Idrus

Local bands make a comeback

From the early 2000s, local bands began regaining prominence, driven by evolving playing styles, greater discipline, and the rise of new groups.

“There are still Filipino bands around, but the local scene is leading,” Agy said.

Despite their continued presence, the buzz surrounding Filipino bands has waned significantly compared to their peak decades ago.

Has income for live bands changed?

Between the 1980s and 2000s, a five- or six-piece band performing fusion music in Malay, Indian, and Chinese languages in Kuala Lumpur could earn around RM3,000 to RM4,000 per person on a monthly contract.

For one-night gigs, the pay was about RM200 to RM250 per musician.

Today, local bands typically earn between RM2,500 and RM3,500 per person for regular engagements, with one-night gigs paying around RM200 to RM300 each.

This decline in earnings is attributed to industry changes and shifting audience preferences.

Fewer opportunities, rise of buskers

Despite more venues for live performances, Agy believes opportunities for seasoned musicians are now limited, partly due to evolving music tastes among Malaysians.

“Even with small pubs and clubs, gigs are still available, but opportunities are fewer,” he said.

Live band performer Aby Law, 52, added that Malaysia’s growing busking scene—especially during the pandemic—has made the market even more competitive.

“Buskers are also considered live performers, but the main difference is that they bring their own speakers, mics, and mixers, while live bands rely on venue-provided equipment,” Aby explained.

Aby Law, stated how the busker scene in Malaysia has flooded the live band market. —Photo courtesy Yusof Mat Isa

Are younger musicians forming bands?

While young musicians continue forming bands, they are less inclined to perform in pubs or clubs, instead focusing on special events.

In Peninsular Malaysia, the number of young bands remains low, but in Sabah, live band performances are often pursued as full-time careers.

“I don’t see many musicians aged 18 to 21 forming bands. If they are, I don’t hear much about them,” Aby said.

“It’s mostly those in their late 20s or 30s doing it as a career.”

Aby, who also teaches music, said many of his students view playing in a band as a hobby rather than a professional pursuit.

What’s next for Malaysia’s live band scene?

Vocalist Nina Deen, 44, believes the live band scene will remain stagnant, particularly in terms of fees and job opportunities.

However, Agy and Aby remain optimistic about the industry’s future.

“As long as hotels, clubs, and pubs exist, the live band scene will be there,” Agy said.

But Aby acknowledged that declining pay and growing competition remain major challenges for local musicians.