KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — TNB Electron and BHPetrol have officially launched their first 200kW DC fast charging station at BHPetrol Jalan Genting Klang 1, marking a significant step in their collaboration. This initiative aims to make EV charging more accessible to Malaysian drivers by leveraging the extensive 400-location BHPetrol retail network.

Additionally, two more 200kW TNB Electron high-powered charging stations are in the pipeline, reinforcing efforts to expand Malaysia’s EV infrastructure.

Expanding EV charging accessibility in Malaysia

The launch of the 200kW DC fast charger at BHPetrol Jalan Genting Klang 1 is just the beginning of a broader effort between TNB Electron and BHPetrol to accelerate EV adoption in Malaysia. Currently, TNB Electron operates 11 public DC charging stations across Peninsular Malaysia.

In his opening remarks, BHPetrol CEO Ir. Azizul Azily Ahmad emphasised the importance of such collaborations in shaping Malaysia’s EV future:

“This partnership between BHPetrol and TNB Electron is a crucial step in developing the EV ecosystem in Malaysia. By providing fast and reliable EV charging infrastructure, we are supporting the transition towards cleaner mobility and ensuring convenience for EV users.”

More high-powered DC chargers coming soon

As part of this collaboration, two additional 200kW DC charging stations will be deployed at:

BHPetrol Karak

BHPetrol R&R Ladang Bikam (Northbound)

Both locations will be equipped with one charging unit featuring two CCS2 nozzles, allowing up to two EVs to charge simultaneously. These strategically positioned sites along major highways will improve access to long-distance EV travel, reducing range anxiety for Malaysian EV users.

Datuk Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Bin Megat Hassan, President and CEO of TNB, highlighted the significance of this collaboration:

“This collaboration between TNB and BHPetrol is a strategic step that combines the expertise of both parties to provide a more extensive and accessible EV charging infrastructure. With this partnership, EV users in areas where BHPetrol stations are available can expect to access efficient and environmentally friendly charging facilities.”

What this means for Malaysian EV owners

The introduction of high-powered 200kW chargers will allow compatible EVs to gain substantial range in a shorter period. With the ability to charge multiple vehicles at once, these stations help reduce waiting times and make long-distance EV travel more practical.

The BHPetrol Jalan Genting Klang 1 station is already operational, and TNB estimates that it will deliver over 1,200MWh of electricity over five years. Based on the current TNB Electron charging rate of RM1.50/kWh, this equates to approximately RM1.8 million in revenue — or the equivalent of fully charging the Proton e.MAS 7 Premium (60.22kWh battery) nearly 20,000 times.

The upcoming stations at Karak and R&R Ladang Bikam will further strengthen BHPetrol’s commitment to supporting Malaysia’s net-zero carbon goals by 2050 and solidify its role in building a future-ready EV infrastructure.

Expansion of high-powered charging infrastructure to encourage EV adoption

This collaboration between TNB Electron and BHPetrol represents a key milestone in Malaysia’s EV journey, with more fast-charging locations set to follow. As Malaysia moves forward with its EV adoption targets, the expansion of high-powered charging infrastructure will be instrumental in encouraging more Malaysians to switch to electric vehicles.

Would more highway fast chargers make you consider switching to an EV? Let us know in the comments! — SoyaCincau