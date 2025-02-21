Recognised for quality healthcare with prestigious MSQH Accreditation

To commemorate a decade of excellence and its commitment to healthcare and patients, Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre has lined up several anniversary events.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre (OMSMC) proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of excellence in patient care with a significant milestone-the achievement of the Malaysian Society of Quality in Health (MSQH) 6th Edition Standard Accreditation for the third cycle audit.

Awarded during the hospital’s annual dinner on 18 January, this prestigious recognition affirms OMSMC’s unwavering commitment to patient safety, quality healthcare services, and clinical excellence. The accreditation further cements the hospital’s position as a trusted healthcare provider, delivering world-class medical services to the community.

“We are proud to be recognised with MSQH accreditation, a testament to our team’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of care. This achievement motivates us to continue evolving and enhancing our services to serve our community better,” said Lee Soon Teck, CEO of OMSMC.

A decade of growth: Key milestones and achievements

Since its founding in 2015, OMSMC has continuously expanded its facilities and services to enhance patient care:

Key Milestones: 2015: Initiated the Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory and health screening services to provide comprehensive screening and heart care

2016: Accredited for full 4-year MSQH accreditation since December 2016

2018: Opened paediatric ward to strengthen child healthcare services

2019: Implemented Automated Early Warning Scoring System to improve patients’ health monitoring

2021: Established a Dialysis Unit with 6 treatment bays and it is expanded to 12 bays in 2022

2022: Installed 5 electric vehicle chargers, reinforcing sustainability in healthcare

2023: Opened a premium ward with a Satellite Pharmacy and admission & discharge counter on Level 8, adding an extra 20 beds in Jan 2025, increasing capacity to 211 licensed beds in the hospital

2024: Honoured with the Patient Safety Initiative of the Year Award under Malaysia category at the Healthcare Asia Awards and installed solar panels on the rooftop of the hospital, demonstrating commitment to ESG principles.

Over the past decade, OMSMC has significantly impacted the healthcare landscape with impressive milestones that demonstrate its growth and expertise:

800,000+ outpatients treated

100,000+ inpatients admitted

4,000+ cardiac procedures performed

200+ cardiothoracic surgeries since 2019

7,000+ successful deliveries

20,000+ endoscopy procedures

8,000+ orthopaedic procedures completed

These numbers highlight OMSMC’s commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care.

Visitors having fun at the carnival booth games. — Picture courtesy of Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre

A year-long celebration: Engaging the community

To commemorate its 10th anniversary, OMSMC is hosting a series of community-driven events throughout the year.

The celebrations kicked off with a vibrant two-day carnival (7-8 February) in conjunction with Chinese New Year, featuring booths set up by the various clinical departments/vendors, a CPR demonstration, a health talk titled ‘Happy at Workplace’ presented by Clinical Psychologist, Carmen Chan and a lion dance performance to encapsulate the spirit of Chinese New Year.

Other highlights included free food from various F&B stalls and food truck, a kids’ arts and crafts contest which was a hit among families who attended and a health talk on eczema titled ‘From Triggers to Treatment: A Guide to Eczema Care’ by consultant paediatrician Dr Nor Hazirah Mohd Jiwa.

“This celebration is not just about looking back at our achievements, but about strengthening our bond with the community and reaffirming our commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality healthcare,” said Lee.

Among other events in the pipeline this year includes a Mega Antenatal Class in April, an Orthopaedic Workshop in May, an ENT Awareness Fair in August, a Cardiac Awareness Campaign in September, and a Women and Children Expo planned in conjunction with Pink October and International Children’s Day.

“We welcome everyone to join us in our upcoming activities and spread joy and love. We remain committed to serve everyone wholeheartedly as your trusted, dedicated, and reliable community hospital,” said Lee.

OMSMC Managing Director Dr Tan Hui Ling and CEO Lee Soon Teck (centre) join the doctors in extending warm wishes for good health and a joyful Chinese New Year! — Picture courtesy of Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre

Wholeheartedly committed to the future

As OMSMC celebrates this momentous occasion, it is also embracing a refreshed motto “Wholeheartedly” — a simple yet powerful statement that embodies its unwavering dedication to patients, innovation and the community well-being.

“We remain committed to serving the people of Melaka and beyond, ensuring every patient receives care that is not just excellent, but truly wholehearted,” added Lee.

For more information about Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre, visit its website at: https://orientalmedical.com.my/