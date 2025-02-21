KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — After being previewed here in Malaysia just a week ago, the Denza D9 has finally been launched in Malaysia, featuring two variants. If you aren’t familiar, Denza is one of BYD’s premium sub-brands, and the D9 is the company’s first model to be introduced in our country.

Denza D9 pricing and availability in Malaysia

Without further ado, here’s how much the Denza D9 costs in Malaysia:

Denza D9 Advanced — RM259,000

Denza D9 Premium — RM309,000

If you’re among the first 800 customers to purchase the Denza D9, you will get to enjoy some exclusive launch privileges. This includes a complimentary 22kW wallbox (inclusive of installation), along with free 6-years/120,000km service. Additionally, you will also get a free exclusive Denza luggage and neck waist pillow.

That’s not all, as Denza has introduced its cross-border after-sales warranty service for Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore. So if you’re planning to travel to our neighbouring countries up north and down south, you can be assured that you’re covered.

Regardless of the variant you choose, the Denza D9 is offered with three colourways, namely Arctic White, Whale Sea Blue, and Cosmos Black.

Denza D9 Malaysia quick specs

In terms of dimensions, the Denza D9 measures 5,250mm long, 1,960mm wide, and 1,920mm tall, and is underpinned by a 3,110mm wheelbase. Compared to what Malaysians tout as the king of MPVs, the Toyota Alphard, the D9 is slightly longer and wider.

On the outside, both variants of the Denza D9 in Malaysia are equipped with LED headlights, and LED taillights, along with a set of 18-inch wheels. One obvious way to differentiate between the two variants is the “AWD” badge on the D9 Premium’s tailgate.

The Denza D9 offers a 410L boot space. — SoyaCincau pic

Moving inside, the cabin features a seven-seat layout in a 2+2+3 configuration. The Denza D9 Advanced comes with Premium leather seats, while the Premium variant gets premium Nappa leather upholstery, along with massage function for the front seats and automatic anti-glare interior mirrors.

As standard, the Denza D9 in Malaysia boasts second-row captain seats that come equipped with 10-way power adjustability. Additionally, the headrest, leg rest, and massage functions are also power-adjustable.

Practicality-wise, the Denza D9 offers a 410L boot space. If you need to load even more items, simply fold the third-row seats you will have access to a total of 2,310L in cargo space.

Tech gadgets include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display. — SoyaCincau pic

Tech gadgets here include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display. There are also 5.5-inch touchscreens on the captain chairs which you can use to adjust the seats, as well as control the air conditioner, music playback, sliding doors, windows, sunroofs, sunshade, refrigerator, ambient lights, and reading lights. Opting for the Premium variant gets you an additional 12-inch heads-up display (HUD).

Furthermore, you get a 14-speaker Dynaudio sound system, 50W wireless phone chargers on the front centre console and captain seats, along with a built-in motorised refrigerator that can not only slide in and out automatically with a touch of a button but can also cool your food and drinks down to -6°C or heat them up to 50°C.

Also, Denza is offering two interior shades with the D9. The Brown interior option is available for all variants, while the Beige is offered exclusively for the AWD Whale Sea Blue variant.

In terms of refinement, BYD claims that the Denza D9’s interior can go as quiet as 64.6dB while travelling at 120km/h on a highway.

Powering the Denza D9 Advanced is a front-mounted electric motor, producing 230kW (308hp) and 360Nm of torque, enabling the EV MPV to propel from a standstill to 100km/h in 9.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the Premium model features a more powerful all-wheel drive (AWD) setup that puts out 270kW (396hp) and 479Nm of torque. This translates to a century sprint time of just 6.9 seconds.

Suspension-wise, the Denza D9 Advanced comes with a Frequency Selective variable damping suspension that’s also found in the BYD Seal saloon, while the more expensive Premium model is fitted with the brand’s DiSus-C Intelligent Damping Body Control System adaptive dampers.

Both variants of the Denza D9 in Malaysia are offered with the same 103.36kWh BYD Blade LFP battery pack that can receive charge at 11kW AC or 166kW DC. Using the latter charging method can juice up the car from 30 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

The Denza D9 measures 5,250mm long, 1,960mm wide, and 1,920mm tall, and is underpinned by a 3,110mm wheelbase. — SoyaCincau pic

As for range, the Denza D9 Advanced is said to be able to travel up to 520km (WLTP), while the Premium model’s range is cut short to 480km (WLTP) due to its more powerful AWD motor.

In the safety department, Denza has packed the Malaysian-spec D9 with a total of eight airbags, along with a list of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features. The latter includes, among others, features like Intelligent Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist, and Pedestrian Collision Warning.

The Premium variant gains a few additional safety features, namely Forward Traffic Crossing Alert, Forward Traffic Crossing Braking, Driver Fatigue Monitoring, and Driver Distraction Detection. — SoyaCincau