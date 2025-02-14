KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Pro-Net will host the Proton e.MAS Pioneer Teh Tarik Sesh tomorrow, February 15. Taking place at Proton Digital Experience (DX) in Quill City Mall Kuala Lumpur, it is the company’s first-ever official gathering for Proton e.MAS 7 existing and future owners.

What to expect at the Proton e.MAS Pioneer Teh Tarik Sesh?

If Proton e.MAS 7 is your first foray into the EV world, the Proton e.MAS Pioneer Teh Tarik Sesh is the perfect opportunity to learn how to make the most of your EV. This is because the SoyaCincau.com team will be there at the gathering too!

We are more than excited to share our first-hand knowledge and experience accumulated from over 100,000km of road-testing EVs (yes, including Proton e.MAS 7) as well as the EV charging network in Malaysia. Not only that, we have also witnessed pretty much all of e.MAS 7 milestones — including the launch of e.MAS brand, the first media preview, its first public appearance, interior unveiling, Proton e.MAS 7 Tour, and the grand launch.

One of the SoyaCincau.com merch that you can win at Proton e.MAS Pioneer Teh Tarik Sesh. Chief Chapree is not included with the t-shirt while e.MAS 7 is sold separately. — SoyaCincau pic

In addition to that, you might go home with SoyaCincau.com merchandise too. But you have to be there to know how you can win them...

Meanwhile, the first-ever Proton e.MAS Pioneer Teh Tarik Sesh will also be the opportunity for e.MAS 7 owners not only connect with each other but also engage directly with Pro-Net. This is because a team of e.MAS experts from the company will be present to share and answer questions regarding the technology and ecosystem that have been designed for the Proton e.MAS 7.

The Proton e.MAS Pioneer Teh Tarik Sesh is an exclusive event for the owner of Proton e.MAS 7. — SoyaCincau pic

How to sign up for Proton e.MAS Pioneer Teh Tarik Sesh

As noted earlier, the Proton e.MAS Pioneer Teh Tarik Sesh is an exclusive event for the owner of Proton e.MAS 7. In addition to that, this gathering is also open to those that already booked the e.MAS 7 and now waiting for the EV to be delivered.

All you need to do is choose your preferred session and fill up this form at Pro-Net’s website. Only a handful of seats are available for this event, so make sure to sign up as soon as you can. — SoyaCincau