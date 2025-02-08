NEW YORK, Feb 8 — Since the widespread adoption of remote working, online meetings have become part of the daily routine for many employees. While this practice facilitates remote collaboration, it also generates a growing feeling of fatigue, often referred to as “Zoom fatigue.” A study published in the scientific journal PLOS One highlights a little-explored factor in this phenomenon: dissatisfaction with your appearance onscreen.

Researchers at Michigan State University surveyed 2,448 American workers from a variety of professional sectors (technical, scientific, administrative), who often take part in virtual meetings in a professional context. They found that people who are more dissatisfied with their physical appearance experience increased fatigue during online meetings.

This discomfort leads them to make more frequent use of image management tools, such as filters, avatars or video editing options. However, these tricks don’t just improve their appearance on screen: they also alter their perception of the effectiveness of videoconferencing, and reduce their willingness to use it on a long-term basis.

This study raises important questions about ergonomics and employee well-being in the digital environment. It reveals that digital fatigue is not simply a matter of cognitive fatigue, but can be fuelled by psychological factors linked to self-image. Unlike face-to-face encounters, online meetings give you a constant eye on your own reflection, which accentuates aesthetic concerns and amplifies mental fatigue.

The authors of the study recommend new approaches to improve the experience of remote meetings. “Our study highlights that dissatisfaction with facial appearance contributes to Zoom fatigue, leading to reduced adoption of virtual meeting technologies,” the researchers explain in a statement.

They therefore suggest rethinking the functionalities of videoconferencing platforms to better meet the socio-psychological needs of professionals. They also encourage companies to consider the impact of these technologies on their employees’ well-being, and to promote a more measured use of online meetings in their work organisation.

While the study has certain limitations — notably a panel made up solely of American workers and the impossibility of establishing a direct causal link — it does pave the way for further research into the psychological challenges of online work. Companies, for their part, would be well advised not to underestimate this fatigue and to think about alternatives to make virtual meetings more comfortable and less draining. — ETX Studio