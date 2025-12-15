KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — CapitaLand’s largest consumer giveaway in Malaysia concluded this month with a shopper driving home a smart #1 Premium electric vehicle (EV), the grand prize of its “Shop Smart Win smart” campaign.

The campaign, which ran from March to October 2025, offered prizes worth more than RM400,000 and marked CapitaLand’s biggest consumer giveaway in the country to date.

The grand prize was won by Lim Ho Ming, a 49-year-old engineer from Petaling Jaya, who successfully unlocked the EV during the final draw held on Dec 6.

Lim was one of five finalists who each selected a key in an attempt to unlock the smart #1 Premium during the prize-giving ceremony.

“It was my son who noticed the contest poster and kept asking me to join, so I finally did,” Lim said after receiving the prize.

He said he was initially sceptical when informed that he had made it to the final round, adding that he travelled alone from Petaling Jaya to Penang before dawn to ensure he did not miss the event.

Currently driving a Toyota Altis, Lim said the new EV would become the family’s “new icon of joy”.

The campaign was held in partnership with Proton New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd (PRO-NET), a subsidiary of national carmaker Proton, and aimed to engage shoppers through mall-based activities across CapitaLand malls.

CapitaLand Investment (Malaysia) managing director for retail Selina Ng said the campaign reflected the company’s efforts to enhance the shopping experience while integrating sustainability-focused rewards.

“By collaborating with PRO-NET, we were able to introduce an exciting element that combines lifestyle and sustainability, offering shoppers the chance to win a smart #1 Premium EV,” she said.

PRO-NET chief executive officer Zhang Qiang said the event highlighted innovation and sustainability in mobility.

“The smart #1 Premium represents the future of mobility, and we are proud to partner with CapitaLand to share this vision with Malaysians,” he said.

Representatives from CapitaLand Investment (Malaysia), PRO-NET and PRO-NET’s authorised dealer in Penang, Eleganz Lifestyle Sdn Bhd, were present at the event.

CapitaLand said it plans to continue rolling out shopper engagement campaigns across its malls in Malaysia.