KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The best running gear today will cost you thousands of ringgit.

From top-tier racing shoes to waterproof GPS watches that can withstand death-zone altitudes, anyone who considers him or herself to be a “serious” amateur endurance athlete can spend more than RM5,000 to RM6,000 on average, despite the popular adage that running is the cheapest sport in the world.

Take for example the average price of a racing shoe today.

The shoes used by Ethiopian Tamirat Tola to win the Olympic gold medal for the marathon, the Adidas Adios Evo Pro 1 cost a whopping RM2,000.

If you think that would have deterred the non-elite average runner from snapping up, think again.

When the shoe was made available in Malaysia via the Adidas online store, they sold out in a matter of weeks.

Then there is the Nike Alphafly, designed for elite runners and now in its third iteration. Despite being priced at RM1,209, Nike Malaysia’s online store indicated that most of the popular sizes have sold out.

The Nike Alphfly 3 was the shoe worn by Ethiopian-descent Dutch athtlete Sifan Hassan, who went on to win the gold medal and break the Olympic record in a feat that can only be achieved every once in generation.

In Malaysia, it’s no longer uncommon to see elite running shoes on the feet on amateur or even slow runners.

The Nike Alphfly 3 was the shoe worn by Ethiopian-descent Dutch athtlete Sifan Hassan, who went on to win the gold medal and break the Olympic record in a feat that can only be achieved every once in generation.

In fact most competitive amateurs feel paying over a thousand ringgit, or close to it, is justified given the technology these shoes have — usually the most propulsive foam and carbon-plated that provides support for proper and efficient running mechanic.

“I think I spent around RM5,000 to RM6,000 on shoes, apparel, sunglasses before I became a sponsored athlete,” said Khairul Azwan, a fast runner for Puma but is not considered elite.

“Racing shoes would be at least around RM1,000, then I spent around RM300 to RM400 for three other pairs I used for different purposes, and this was five six years ago. If you add the GPS watch, depending on the model, it can be around RM2,500,” he added.

Gone are the days when the amateur runner wears just one pair shoes to hit the road.

In today’s a world, a committed runner would have at minimum a four-shoe rotation — one for daily easy runs to build weekly mileage, one for the uptempo runs (your intervals, tempo or threshold runs), one for the weekend long runs and one for racing.

“When I first started running, I would use a single pair of shoes until they wore out, with each pair typically costing between RM200 and RM300,” said Nik Azwaa Azmi, 46 this year.

“After 2017, as I became more serious about running and focused on improving my gear, my expenses increased, particularly for shoes...today, I rotate three pairs of shoes: one for long, easy runs, one for speed work, and one for race day,” he added.

“The average cost per pair for these shoes in 2024 is approximately RM800, which is the highest it’s been. Since 2017, I’ve owned around 20 pairs.”

The Asics Novablast 3 is a proven workhorse that could handle slow or fast runs. Many runners even race in them.

But does one really have to break the bank to run? Not really.

In fact there are many runners, with speed considered fast relative to most average runners, who believe in keeping their shoe rotation not only simple but budget-friendly.

One of them is Lee Lian Kong, 34 this year. The full time editor races up to the half marathon distance, with a personal best of two hours and four minutes or a pace of 5:47 minutes per kilometre.

“I run between 20 minutes and two hours four days a week without fail. I use just three shoes: My Asics Glideride for long runs (RM500++), Asics Novablast 3 for everyday runs that was bought on sale (RM320 ++) and the Puma Deviate Elite Nitro which I also bought at an outlet at bargain price for speedwork (RM300++),” she said.

“Most of my outfits and shoes are from an outlet store. I have never believed that the latest, most expensive shoes and clothes make you a faster or better runner. They are a distraction what truly matters: drive, discipline, and strategy.”

These budget-conscious runners are not lost on sportswear brands, each of which has what is called the do-it-all shoes to cater to the minimalist type.

The Asics Novablast 3, for example, is a proven workhorse that could handle slow or fast runs. Many runners even race in them.

The model was voted by many reviewers as one of the best running shoes for 2023, priced at just RM529 at retail.

Adidas’ Adizero SL2 is the German sportswear giant’s cheapest do-it-all shoe from its prestigious Adizero range.

Today, the model can be found on sale at certain outlets for just RM329.

And Asics’ success with Novablast 3 had since prompted rivals to tap on the same formula, and the competition has helped render some of the best running shoe technology more affordable.

Take for example Adidas’ Adizero SL2, the German sportswear giant’s cheapest do-it-all shoe from its prestigious Adizero range.

Voted by esteemed reviewers as as one of the top 5 best do-it-all shoes of 2024, a pair is just priced at RM499.

Kong believes it’s all about being smart and taking just a bit of time to understand the running market.

With all the running shoe technology available now, there’s no reason to line up and cough big bucks for the latest pairs.

Just hunt for models from past seasons because they’re more than good enough to meet the requirement of 90 per cent of amateur runners out there.

“Save your money, focus instead on what it takes to wake up and run miles every day when all you want to do is have a nasi lemak and be a couch potato,” she said.