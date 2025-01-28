CAPE TOWN, Jan 28 — A 34-year-old Japanese man on Sunday arrived in Cape Town to end a more than 6,000-kilometre (3,700-mile) journey from Kenya to South Africa on foot while pulling a rickshaw.

Yuji “Gump” Suzuki was emotional as he thanked his supporters for their backing during his latest quest which started in the Kenyan capital in July and took him through Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia.

“I couldn’t make it without you guys,” Suzuki said. “I am running for fun. I have been travelling for nine years already and I get the power from you guys so I give you guys power, too. That’s my life.”

Among his other journeys, Suzuki has already pulled his two-wheeled cart from China to India (2016-2017), for 2,500 kilometres in Europe (2017) and 5,100 kilometres across the United States (2022-2023), according to his website.

His rickshaw weighs more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds).

Suzuki wears a version of Japan’s traditional tabi socks while on his journeys, which he posts about on social media. — AFP