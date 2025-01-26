BEIJING, Jan 26 — China’s first corgi police dog, Fuzai, has lost its year-end bonus after being caught sleeping on the job and urinating in its food bowl.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the canine cop, which has become a sensation on social media, joined the police dog training base in Weifang, Shandong province, in January 2024 as a reserve explosives-detection operative.

By October 2024, Fuzai had graduated to become a fully qualified police dog.

CNA reported that Fuzai was discovered at a park as a two-month-old puppy by Zhao Qingshuai, a police dog trainer with the Changle County Public Security Bureau.

Zhao recognised the corgi’s potential and brought it to the police dog training base, where it met the strict selection criteria.

In a video posted by the Weifang Public Security Bureau on January 19, Fuzai was praised for completing numerous security tasks and boosting the profile of Weifang’s police dogs throughout 2024.

The corgi was rewarded with a red flower, treats, and toys for its performance.

However, a male officer in the video noted that Fuzai’s recent behaviour had drawn criticism.

“Because of your recent behaviour, being fatigued in the workplace and even urinating in your own dog basin, we had to criticise and confiscate your snacks as a penalty. You will keep only the red flower,” he said.

The video, which also showed a female officer playfully confiscating Fuzai’s snacks, quickly went viral, with many users sympathising with the dog.

“Poor Fuzai worked hard all year, only to lose its year-end bonus. I can relate so much,” one person commented.

Another added, “It peed in its own bowl, not in the bowl of its boss. Let my bestie take the punishment for it and return its bonus immediately!”

A follow-up video reassured the public that Fuzai had received a Lunar New Year gift package despite the penalty.

The package included Pacific herring, pumpkin soup, and a pet-friendly version of the luxurious Chinese dish “Buddha Jumps Over the Wall.”