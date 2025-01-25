PARIS, Jan 25 — The popularity of Dubai chocolate has inspired fraudsters who seize upon the latest trends and copy certain ecommerce sites as they seek to collect as much money as possible, without delivering a single bar of the sweet treat.

Dubai chocolate is a confectionary from the United Arab Emirates that has a distinct green pistachio cream filling. It has recently gained popularity on social networks, notably on TikTok, where influencers have successfully shared numerous videos of themselves enjoying this unique delicacy.

This viral trend has led to high demand around the world, making the product difficult to obtain and prompting some chocolatiers to create their own versions. And it’s precisely this covetable quality that has caught the eye of pirates.

Cybersecurity specialist Kaspersky warns of the proliferation of numerous fraudulent sites claiming to sell this type of delicacy, but in fact serving to steal your personal data and, above all, your bank details. In some cases, the hackers impersonate genuine merchants, such as Fix Dessert Chocolatier.

In others, scammers pose as independent sellers delivering internationally. All these sites disappear as quickly as they arrive, once the money has been collected.

To avoid falling for any of these tricks, be sure to check the web addresses of all ecommerce sites and beware of offers that are too good to be true. Always use official platforms for your online purchases, and avoid clicking on links from unsolicited emails or social media sites.

The Dubai chocolate scam is yet another example of hackers jumping on the latest trends of the moment.

In 2024, the Euro soccer tournament, the Paris Olympics and Halloween were all used as pretexts in scams designed to dupe internet users in massive phishing campaigns. — ETX Studio