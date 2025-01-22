Yeo’s sponsors 300,000 packs of Yeo’s SuperSprouts Soy Milk and RM 200,000 cash contribution plus round cup trophies set to drive active lifestyles in schools through sports

PETALING JAYA, Jan 22 — A total of 300,000 primary school students from 400 schools across the nation are benefitting from a special nutritional-based programme, thanks to the unique collaboration between the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Yeo Hiap Seng Malaysia (Yeo’s), a leading heritage food and beverage brand.

The ‘Amazing Generation with Yeo’s SuperSprouts™’ nation-wide programme, organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Education’s year-long School Sports Programme, aims to empower children to grow and realise their amazing potential through health, nutrition and sports.

Emphasising the importance of the right daily nutritional intake for children, Encik Ithnin bin Mahadi from the Ministry of Education’s Sports, Co-Curriculum and Arts division, said, “Instilling healthy habits from young is essential to impact and sustain the long-term health of our growing children. When complemented with an active lifestyle through sports, we will certainly see the positive outcome of a healthier generation.

“We are grateful for the support from the private sector such as Yeo’s for the School Sports Programme that has been provided through cash and product sponsorships. With this strategic initiative, many schools are able to enjoy more impactful sports programmes. We are also able to have better engagement with students and encourage excellence in sports,” he added.

Lining up to get Yeo’s SuperSprouts™ Soy Milk, the first of its kind plant-based milk for children. — Picture courtesy of Yeo’s

As part of Yeo’s sponsorship of MoE’s School Sports Programme, 300,000 packs of Yeo’s SuperSprouts™ Soy Milk are being sent to school so students can benefit from the nutritional value of this plant-based milk.

In addition, Yeo’s is making a RM 200,000 cash contribution as well as sponsoring sports trophies and achievement rewards to collectively drive active and healthy lifestyles in schools.

Yeo’s is also hosting engaging activities at selected schools’ Sports Day activation with Yeo’s SuperSprouts™ mascots making an appearance together with a mobile beverage truck, inflatable arch, among others, to add more fun to the schools’ sporting events.

Renda Low, Marketing Director of Yeo’s Malaysia said, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to support the Ministry of Education Malaysia’s efforts over a one-year period by sharing our nutritional beverage for children and contributing to their journey of growth, learning, and play so they can discover their most amazing selves.

“We are offering Yeo’s SuperSprouts™ Soy Milk, the first of its kind plant-based milk for children, through the ‘Amazing Generation with Yeo’s SuperSprouts™’ programme. This beverage fills a crucial gap by offering kids a nutritious and playfully delicious non-dairy beverage option, especially for those who are lactose intolerant. It is naturally high in protein with added calcium, vitamins and minerals to support the growth, immunity, energy production and cognitive function needs of growing children,” he added.

School children enjoying the nutritious Yeo’s SuperSprouts™ Soy Milk after their School Sports Day. — Picture courtesy of Yeo’s

Soy milk is known to be one of the few complete plant proteins available as it contains all nine essential amino acids crucial for body protein synthesis, making it an optimal non-dairy choice for growing children.

Whether as a quick breakfast add-on, a lunchbox treat, or a post-playtime pick- me-up, Yeo’s SuperSprouts™ Soy Milk is a convenient, nutritious, and delicious addition to any child’s diet, ideal for fulfilling their daily nutritional needs. It also supports the desires of parents to see their children thrive and become the best version of themselves. Especially beneficial for lactose-intolerant children, Yeo’s SuperSprouts™ Soy Milk has a protein content closest to dairy milk among plant-based alternatives. Each pack provides the same amount of calcium as 1 cup of whole milk and protein equivalent to 1 slice of cheddar cheese, ensuring essential nutrients for your child.