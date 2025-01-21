BANGKOK, Jan 21 — Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said supermodel Naomi Campbell will visit Thailand in February to advise on grooming Thai talent for the global modelling industry.

According to the Bangkok Post, the initiative is part of a soft power campaign aimed at creating opportunities for Thais and enhancing their income potential.

“We will screen Thais who are born beautiful by nature, without beauty surgery,” Thaksin was quoted as saying.

The project, which will scout talent from villages to national levels, includes individuals of all genders and aims to train them as world-class models.

Thaksin has pledged to personally fund the scheme, alongside support from sponsors, estimating a budget of THB20 million for its success.

The campaign aligns with Thailand’s broader soft power goals, spearheaded by the National Soft Power Development Committee led by Surapong Suebwonglee.

Thaksin sparked controversy with comments about African models, drawing accusations of racism, though his daughter defended his intentions as non-discriminatory.

He later emphasized the inclusion of ethnic groups like the Karen, highlighting their natural beauty as a potential asset in the modeling industry.

The initiative is part of Thaksin’s broader vision to empower rural communities and offer opportunities to those with untapped potential.