BANGKOK, Jan 20 — The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is looking to leverage the legalisation of same-sex marriage by targeting LGBTQ+ couples seeking wedding ceremonies in the country.

According to the Bangkok Post, marriage registration for same-sex couples will officially open on January 23, marking a significant step forward for equality in the country.

“More hotels and wedding planners in Thailand have received inquiries from LGBTQ+ couples who are interested in holding wedding ceremonies after the bill was approved,” Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT’s deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas, was quoted as saying.

The TAT has planned marketing activities and trade meetings next month to help local tourism operators tap into the growing demand from this lucrative segment.

LGBTQ+ tourists are a key focus for Thai tourism, as they spend 40 per cent more on average than other visitors, according to TAT.

Additionally, two trade meetings scheduled for February 11 and 21 in Bangkok will bring together Thai tourism businesses and international agents specializing in weddings and LGBTQ+ travel.

Agents will also inspect tourism offerings in destinations such as Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and Krabi to prepare for the surge in interest.

Four airports will also host promotional events for “Amazing Thailand Romance Month,” offering pre-registration and lucky draw incentives for arriving couples.