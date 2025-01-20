KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Imagine this: You’re on your way to work in Sungai Besar, Selangor, and you spot someone walking down the street wrapped up like a mummy.

Witnesses took to social media today to share that this mystery walker covered a solid six kilometres, from Panchang Bedena to Sungai Besar town, fully bundled up as if on some unusual adventure.

To make matters more puzzling, the person casually strolled right down the middle of the road, face concealed, showing little regard for their own safety.

A Facebook user posted about the bizarre sight, along with pictures and videos, which quickly went viral.

“Well, this is odd. Someone’s walking all wrapped up from Panchang Bedena towards the town (Sungai Besar),” the post said.

The internet went into overdrive, racking up over 200 likes, 181 comments, and 35 shares in three hours.

While some were intrigued, many others raised concerns for the individual’s safety, urging authorities to intervene.