TOKYO, Jan 20 — Japan's largest women’s prison, Tochigi Women’s Prison, houses a growing number of elderly inmates, reflecting the country’s ageing population.

According to CNN, many of the inmates are imprisoned for petty crimes such as theft, committed out of poverty, isolation, or the search for stability and companionship.

“There are even people who say they will pay 20,000 (RM570) or 30,000 yen a month (if they can) live here forever,” Takayoshi Shiranaga, an officer at Tochigi Women’s Prison located north of Tokyo, was quoted as saying.

Akiyo, an 81-year-old inmate, said prison life offers her the most stability, providing meals, healthcare, and a sense of community.

“There are very good people in this prison,” she told CNN.

The rise in elderly inmates has also transformed prison routines, with staff even assisting with daily tasks like bathing, eating, and mobility.

Some inmates who have nursing qualifications are enlisted to care for fellow prisoners due to the increased need for manpower.

Experts say the lack of societal support for former inmates often leads to recidivism, with some intentionally reoffending to return to prison.

Japan’s welfare and justice ministries have introduced programs to support elderly inmates’ reintegration into society and prevent repeat offences.

Proposed housing benefits and expanded community support aim to address the loneliness and poverty faced by Japan’s elderly population.

The country’s rapidly ageing society underscores the urgent need for 2.72 million care workers by 2040, prompting the government to encourage foreign labour.

Despite these efforts, inmates like Akiyo remain burdened by shame and uncertainty about their futures after release.

“I really feel that if I had a stronger will, I could have led a different life, but I’m too old to do anything about it now.”