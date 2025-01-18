PARIS, Jan 18 — It’s widely recognised that intellectual activities, such as reading or playing games, help to delay the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms in older people. But what about exercise?

A joint study by British and Brazilian researchers suggests that aerobic exercise could play a key role in preventing and slowing down this neurodegenerative disease.

Published in the journal Brain Research, this study highlights how aerobic exercise acts directly on the aging brain, protecting nerve cells and restoring their balance.

Researchers from the University of Bristol (UK) and the Federal University of São Paulo (Brazil) focused on the hippocampus, a key brain region for memory and learning.

They studied the impact of physical activity — and more specifically aerobic exercise — on the main markers of Alzheimer’s disease, namely amyloid plaques, tau protein tangles and iron accumulation in the cells that produce myelin, a substance that surrounds and protects nerve fibres while accelerating the transmission of electrical signals between neurons.

The researchers conducted an experiment on rodents, some of which followed an aerobic exercise programme.

They found that the more physically active rodents showed a 63 per cent reduction in tau protein tangles, a 76 per cent reduction in amyloid plaques and a 58 per cent drop in iron accumulation. In addition, the number of protective cells, known as oligodendrocytes, increased.

Inflammatory markers were also significantly reduced, with reductions ranging from 55 per cent to 68 per cent depending on the biomarkers analysed. Finally, the researchers observed improved communication between nerve cells.

These are very encouraging results, according to Dr Augusto Coppi, senior lecturer in veterinary anatomy at the University of Bristol and co-author of the study.

“Alzheimer’s is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder with no known cure, impacting millions worldwide. While physical exercise is known to reduce cognitive decline, the cellular mechanisms behind its neuroprotective effects have remained elusive — until now. This research highlights the potential for aerobic exercise to serve as a cornerstone in preventive strategies for Alzheimer’s,” the researcher said in a statement.

However, it remains to be confirmed whether these results obtained with rodents also apply to humans.

Clinical trials are in preparation to verify these promising effects.

In addition, the researchers plan to test drugs targeting iron metabolism and cell death, paving the way for new therapeutic approaches to Alzheimer’s disease.

In the meantime, this study serves as a reminder that being active every day can have a considerable impact not only on our physical health, but also on our brains.

It is part of a growing body of scientific research highlighting the positive effects of aerobic exercise — such as running, swimming or cycling — on cognitive function.

What better reason to slip on your sneakers right away? — ETX Studio



