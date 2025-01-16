PARIS, Jan 16 — More than 20 drawings of nudes made by late French fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent are to be sold by auction in Paris this month, Sotheby’s said.

Other art works collected by Saint Laurent, who died in 2008, and his partner Pierre Berge, who passed away in 2017, are also to be sold.

The sale, entitled “Yves Saint Laurent - Pierre Berge: an intimate collection” will be held from January 21 until January 30 during the Paris men’s fashion week shows.

These drawings “combine precise anatomical details and lascivious poetry... which allow us to delve into the inner world of Yves Saint Laurent,” Sotheby’s said in a press statement.

“It is the first time that such a collection has been put up for auction,” said Sotheby’s France vice president Florent Jeanniard.

All the drawings have been certified by the Yves Saint Laurent - Authentification committee that was set up as a watchdog for his personal art, Jeanniard told AFP.

The sale will also include works collected by Saint Laurent and Berge and photographs taken by Andy Warhol, Helmut Newton, Alice Springs and Martine Barrat.

Several Polaroid portraits by Warhol, including one of Berge, are in the sale. All the works will be shown at Sotheby’s Paris office during the online sale. — AFP