KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Recently, a two-storey mansion along Jalan Kinabalu garnered attention after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hosted meals there for visiting neighbouring countries’ leaders.

Known as Rumah Tangsi, this distinctive mansion, with its bright yellow exterior and European-style architecture, is among the few remaining heritage buildings in Kuala Lumpur that has stood the test of time.

The name Rumah Tangsi derives from its location on Jalan Tangsi.

The word “Tangsi,” meaning barracks in Malay, references the area’s colonial history, when the road — formerly named Barrack Road — housed police barracks and armoury buildings.

According to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Rumah Tangsi, also known as Loke Hall, was originally built in 1903 for Loke Chow Kit, a prominent figure in Kuala Lumpur’s mining industry during its tin mining boom. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Origins of Rumah Tangsi

According to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Rumah Tangsi, also known as Loke Hall, was originally built in 1903 for Loke Chow Kit, a prominent figure in Kuala Lumpur’s mining industry during its tin mining boom.

However, Loke and his family did not reside in the mansion for long.

By 1909, it had been taken over by the Empire Hotel Company Ltd and converted into a hotel.

In 1919, the building was renovated and renamed the Peninsular Hotel, serving as a notable landmark in the growing city.

Recognising its cultural and historical significance, Rumah Tangsi was gazetted as a National Heritage Site in 2012 after undergoing nearly two years of restoration. — Picture by Choo Choy May

In 1973, the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) moved into the building and maintained it until 2012, when the organisation relocated.

Recognising its cultural and historical significance, Rumah Tangsi was gazetted as a National Heritage Site in 2012 after undergoing nearly two years of restoration.

Today, it stands as part of DBKL’s Heritage Building Preservation Project, reflecting the city council’s commitment to safeguarding Kuala Lumpur’s rich and diverse history.

The Kuala Lumpur Tourism Bureau located in Jalan Tangsi, is housed in a heritage building known as Lot 11. It is also called 11 Tangsi. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Function of Rumah Tangsi

Rumah Tangsi now serves as a versatile event space, hosting weddings, business meetings, exhibitions, seminars, cultural and artistic events, as well as makers’ markets.

The mansion has also been a venue of choice for high-profile gatherings.

Earlier this month, the prime minister hosted two significant events at Rumah Tangsi.

Today, it stands as part of DBKL’s Heritage Building Preservation Project, reflecting the city council’s commitment to safeguarding Kuala Lumpur’s rich and diverse history. — Picture by Choo Choy May

On January 6, he welcomed Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for a dinner and held a closed-door discussion focused on enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.

Three days later, on January 9, Rumah Tangsi was the venue for a luncheon in honour of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.