NANCHONG, Jan 14 — A Chinese woman believed to be among the oldest in the world has shared her secrets to longevity after celebrating her 124th birthday.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported Qiu Chai, who was born on January ,1901, in Huagang Town, Nanchong City, credits her long life to simple habits, including daily walks and a consistent diet.

The report stated that during her birthday celebration surrounded by family and friends, Qiu revealed that her go-to meal is rice mixed with a small piece of lard “the size of a table tennis ball.”

Despite warnings from doctors to reduce her intake of animal fat due to eye and ear ailments, Qiu has stuck to her preferred diet.

“I eat three meals a day, take a walk after each meal, and go to bed early,” she reportedly told SCMP.

Qiu also ensures she sleeps before 8 pm every night.

Her routine includes light physical activities such as combing her hair, feeding geese, and burning firewood, which she still does without assistance.

In her earlier years, Qiu would enjoy a bowl of noodles with oil in the evenings, but she now prefers her lard-infused rice, often paired with grains and fresh vegetables.

A widow for much of her life, Qiu raised four children on her own after her husband’s untimely death.

She also endured the loss of her eldest son at the age of 70. Now, Qiu lives with her 60-year-old granddaughter, Qiu Taohua.

Her remarkable age has made her a celebrated figure in the local community, with neighbors and friends gathering annually to honor her enduring resilience.

While her age has yet to be independently verified for global recognition, Qiu remains an inspiration to many in her hometown.