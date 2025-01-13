IPOH, Jan 13 — At just 20 years old, Khairin Qisstina Mohamad Syakirin is breaking stereotypes as a mechanic in a male-dominated industry. Armed with a Malaysian Skills Diploma in automotive technology, she faces scepticism head-on.

“Can you really fix my car?” is a question she hears all too often, but instead of discouraging her, it fuels her determination to prove her skill and expertise.

“I’ve come to understand that being a mechanic requires resilience and the ability to stay calm when interacting with customers,” she told Bernama recently.

Khairin Qisstina is the only female mechanic at MTH Autohaus & Accessories in Taman Pengkalan Jaya here. Standing 165 centimetres tall with a slim built, she understands why customers might doubt her capabilities.

“It’s true that my physical strength doesn’t match that of men, but I don’t let that be an excuse to give up. Beyond my passion for this field, I’m also fulfilling the wish of my late elder brother, who was deeply passionate about the automotive industry,” she explained.

Khairin Qisstina Mohamad Syakirin holds a Malaysian Skills Diploma in automotive technology. — Bernama pic

Fondly known as Khai, this young woman credits her late brother, Muhammad Aqil Khairin, for sparking her interest in the automotive field.

“My passion for this field began when I was nine years old, as I was often exposed to various information about luxury car types or models by my late brother. He aspired to pursue a career in the automotive industry,” she said, adding that her brother died more than five years ago at the age of 18 due to meningitis.

A year after her brother’s passing, Khairin Qisstina continued her education at Kolej Vokasional Lebuh Cator, where she earned the Malaysian Vocational Certificate (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Vokasional) before pursuing diploma-level studies.

As the second of five siblings, she underwent industrial training at her current workplace before being offered a permanent position by her employer.

“It’s definitely challenging to prove that we are on par with the strength and agility of men. However, I am grateful to have colleagues who have been very supportive and always willing to guide me,” said Khairin Qisstina, who has been a full-time employee at the workshop for just two months.

Khairin Qisstina conducts repairs on a car at MTH Autohaus & Accessories in Taman Pengkalan Jaya, Ipoh January 12, 2025. — Bernama pic

According to Ipoh-born Khairin Qisstina, one of the most challenging tasks she faces as a mechanic is removing the gearbox from a vehicle, particularly Proton models. She explains that the process can take three to four hours due to the weight of the mechanical components.

“My colleagues are a great help in this aspect,” she added, noting that her expertise leans more towards engine repairs for imported cars, especially Volkswagen and BMW models.

Meanwhile, the owner of MTH Autohaus & Accessories, Mohamad Zaini Ashari, 53, said Khairin’s attitude and discipline were key factors in her being hired as a permanent employee at his company.

“From April to October last year, Khai underwent industrial training at our workshop. During that time, I observed that she was not only diligent but also frequently sought advice from other mechanics when encountering issues with vehicles under repair.

“That’s what I find special about Khai. Perhaps through this opportunity, I can provide her with career experience that she can leverage to excel further in the future,” he said.

Mohamad Zaini also said that negative perceptions of women working in this field are unwarranted and that support is crucial for their continued success.

“Nowadays, many jobs don’t differentiate between men and women. What matters most is passion, diligence, and a willingness to learn. These are the traits that ultimately determine a person’s success,” he noted. — Bernama