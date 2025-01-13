IPOH, Jan 13 — Five decommissioned buses have been creatively repurposed into unique and cozy dining spaces.

Each bus is equipped with air conditioning, and the interiors have been minimally altered to maintain the original seating and driver’s chairs.

Outside, a “bus stop” structure has also been transformed into a dining area.

To make the dining experience at Boss Bus Camp even more memorable, customers who step out after their meal are given an old bus ticket as a souvenir.

The premises, which began operations last October, offers a unique dining experience for people of all ages and backgrounds. — Bernama pic

The one-of-a-kind eatery, located at Jalan C.M Yusuff, Taman Chateau here, is run by Mohd Ikram Mohadom, 35, who sought to “preserve” the memories of his parents from the era of the old bus services.

“The idea of using these old buses as dining spaces was inspired by a bus café I had seen in Klebang, Melaka,” he said when met by Bernama recently.

He also said the initiative was aimed at utilising nearly 0.4 hectares of land that had previously been left idle.

“I purchased these old buses from several companies. If these vehicles aren’t repurposed for other uses, they would simply be discarded,” he said.

“Our operating hours are from 5pm to midnight, Wednesday through Sunday. We also provide a spacious car park and go-kart facilities for visitors who enjoy more active pursuits,” he added.

When asked about the menu, Mohd Ikram said the café serves both Western dishes and seafood-based meals.

“The seafood here is sourced from local fishermen around Lumut. We also use organic chicken for our fried chicken, and the portion sizes are generous,” he shared. — Bernama