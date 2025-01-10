KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Hong Kong action thriller The Prosecutor — directed, produced, and starring Donnie Yen held court in local cinemas over the past week, commanding the attention of cinemagoers with its action-packed intensity.

Meanwhile, Squid Game: Season 2 held on to the No.1 spot on Netflix Malaysia for the second week, building hype for the upcoming third season

If you already ticked off the two titles from your personal checklist, or seek something else on the big or small screen, try checking out our list of what's entertaining Malaysians from the wide array of international and local films and streaming offerings as well as music, and books to enjoy as you kick back for a little R&R over the weekend.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (January 2 to January 5)

The Prosecutor

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Dongeng Sang Kancil

Mufasa: The Lion King

Octopus With Broken Arms

Kemah Terlarang Kesurupan Massal

The Last Dance

Attack On Titan: The Last Attack

Moana 2

Harbin

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (December 30 to January 5)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Squid Game: Season 2

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar

Squid Game: Season 1

When the Phone Rings: Limited Series

Upin&Ipin: Season 17

One Cent Thief: Season 1

Thicha: Season 1

Missing You: Limited Series

La Palma: Limited Series

Upin&Ipin: Season 5

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Aku Tak Membenci Hujan

Family By Choice

Di Hatiku Ada Kamu

Running Man (2024)

Guardians of the Dafeng

The Tale of Lady Ok

Rented In Finland

Persis Boneka

Only for Love

Whenever Possible Season 2

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (January 1 to January 8)

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

yung kai - blue

ROSÉ - APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

The Lantis - Bunga Maaf

Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)

Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER

Gracie Abrams - That’s So True

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

ROSÉ - toxic till the end

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (January 1 to January 8)

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

The Lantis - Bunga Maaf

Amir Masdi - Nurcinta

Insomniacks - Reminiscence

Eleven Tonight, Amir Ahnaf, Riko Agus - Kudeta (From Astro Shaw’s "Kahar Kapla High Council”)

Andmesh - Anugerah Terindah

Mimi Fly - Angkat

Kaleb J - Di Balik Pertanda

Black Hanifah - Hijab Rindu

Mahalini - Mencintaimu (From: 2nd Miracle in Cell No.7)

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (December 27 to January 2)

Fiction

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster)

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Pan Macmillan)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Bonnier Zaffre)

Before We Forget Kindness (Before the Coffee Gets Cold #5) by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador)

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Faber & Faber)

Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)

Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)

What You Are Looking For Is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (HarperCollins)

Songs of the Runaway Heart by Marisa Fendi (Bookiut)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (?St. Martin's Essentials)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)

Qi Men Tong Shu Monthly Planner 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

Misgovernance by Edmund Terence Gomez (Penguin Random House LLC)

Surrounded by Liars by Thomas Erikson (?Vermilion)

How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)

I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books)

Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee)

When I Was a Kid 2 by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)

Lillian Too Feng Shui Almanac 2025 by Lillian Too & Jennifer Too (Konsep Books)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif)

His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)

Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Anding Ayangan III: Hikayat 2 by Ramlee Awang Murshid (Buku Prima)

Eijaz Rafael by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)

Manusia Iblis by Saidee Nor Azam (Buku Prima)

Source: MPH