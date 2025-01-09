KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — In a culture of constant consumption where countless items are tossed out without a second thought, upcycling and recycling offer alternatives that are beginning to change that mindset.

Upcycling and recycling are not just eco-friendly alternatives, but they are an invitation to see value in what is already here as these practices go beyond the appeal of what is shiny and new.

Instead, it focuses on the hidden worth within these everyday items, as an object’s purpose does not end after a single use.

What is upcycling and recycling?

Upcycling is all about taking something and giving it a fresh purpose. It is a simple yet creative way to turn old items into something useful again, whether by repurposing or reusing them.

For example, a glass sauce jar sitting in the kitchen. Instead of tossing it into the recycling bin, give it a quick wash and turn it into something practical.

It could also become a neat desk organiser to hold pens or a cute container to store makeup brushes.

Upcycling is often only limited by the imagination and skill of the individual, as it takes a creative person to be able to transform the object into something useful and new.

Upcycling is often only limited by the imagination and skill of the individual. — Pixabay pic/Karin van Duke

Meanwhile, recycling gives old materials like cans, plastic, paper, and metal a second life, turning what was once waste into something new which is a process that saves energy, cuts down on pollution and conserves precious resources that would otherwise need mining or long-distance transportation.

Collected from homes, offices, or local recycling centres, recyclables are taken to a plant where they are sorted by type.

Each material such as glass, plastic, paper, metal has its own recycling method, with some like aluminium and glass, being endlessly recyclable, while others, like plastic and paper, sometimes require a boost from new material to regain their strength.

Once sorted, these materials are broken down, processed, and reshaped into fresh raw materials for new products.

While paper and plastic might lose some strength with each recycling round, mixing them with new material keeps the cycle going.

Upcycling and recycling guidelines

Notes:

PET — Commonly used for drink bottles, food containers, and packaging. It is one of the most widely recycled plastics and can be reused to make new bottles, clothing, and carpets.

— Commonly used for drink bottles, food containers, and packaging. It is one of the most widely recycled plastics and can be reused to make new bottles, clothing, and carpets. PP — Often used in food containers, yoghurt cups, straws, and bottle caps. It is recyclable, though not as commonly accepted in curbside recycling programmes when compared to PET.

— Often used in food containers, yoghurt cups, straws, and bottle caps. It is recyclable, though not as commonly accepted in curbside recycling programmes when compared to PET. PBT — A durable plastic used in electronics, automotive parts, and industrial applications. It is less commonly recycled but can be used in some specialised recycling programmes for industrial materials.

— A durable plastic used in electronics, automotive parts, and industrial applications. It is less commonly recycled but can be used in some specialised recycling programmes for industrial materials. PLA — A biodegradable plastic made from renewable resources like corn starch or sugarcane. PLA is commonly used for food packaging and disposable cutlery. While it can be composted under the right conditions, it is not widely accepted in standard recycling programmes because it behaves differently from traditional plastics.

What are the perks of upcycling and recycling?

We can all make that planet-friendly choice. — Unsplash pic/John Cameron

Cutting down on waste: Upcycling and recycling help prevent useful materials from ending up in landfills, easing the pressure on waste sites and reducing pollution. This keeps communities cleaner and preserves land.

Reducing the need for new resources: Giving old materials a new lease on life means less demand for fresh resources, which ultimately helps cut down on carbon emissions and pollution. This small shift works wonders for the environment, making manufacturing less taxing on our natural world.

A planet-friendly choice: Upcycling and recycling actively reduce air and water pollution and help lower greenhouse gases. It is a practical way to fight climate change, giving everyone a chance to be part of the solution.

Saving resources all around: Upcycling and recycling consume far less energy and resources than producing new items. This makes them both budget-friendly and efficient, supporting a healthier economy and conserving nature’s resources.

New life for old clothes: With upcycling and recycling, gently-used clothing can find its way to a new owner rather than being thrown out. This is especially beneficial in areas where there’s high demand for affordable clothing, easing the pressure on the textile industry while offering fresh possibilities for fashion lovers.