GEORGE TOWN, Jan 9 — Kathleen Rodrigues, known for her dulcet voice that reverberates through the bar whenever she takes the stage, has long been a prominent figure in Penang’s live country and western music scene.

Today, the 77-year-old was honoured with the Penang Heritage Trust’s Living Heritage Treasures Award for her contribution to the island’s rich Eurasian musical heritage.

Having sung from the age of seven, Rodrigues has been performing in live bands and on stage for over 50 years.

Dubbed the “Connie Francis of Penang,” she said singing is in her blood and has been a lifelong passion that she will never retire from.

“Even if I am confined to a wheelchair, as long as I can still sing, I will continue to sing,” she said after receiving the award from Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Music runs in Rodrigues’ family: her father, Larry Rodrigues, was a guitarist who performed with legendary jazz pianist and composer Jimmy Boyle in the 1950s.

“If my father were here today, he would be so proud that I am receiving this prestigious award,” Rodrigues said.

Rodrigues was also part of The Rozells band alongside the late James Rozells, another well-known Eurasian musician in Penang.

They performed at The Rozells Country and Western and Oldies Pub in Tanjung Bungah during the early 1990s before it closed.

Rodrigues continued to perform at events until Rozells passed away from meningitis in 2021.

“James used to say that I should be recognised for my contribution to the local music scene and that I should be known for this. Now, if he’s watching me, I’m sure he is proud,” she said.

Although she no longer sings regularly, Rodrigues still performs when invited by bands, focusing on oldies and country and western tunes.

“I only sing what I’m good at — oldies, country, and western — so it depends on the demand for these songs,” she added.

Music runs deep in her family, with her son, Christopher Eskrop, also playing in a band.

The Living Heritage Treasures Awards, presented by the Penang Heritage Trust, are given to a select number of living recipients, with two new honorees today.

Alongside Rodrigues, Asan Anbanathan Ramasamy, a grandmaster of silambam (bamboo fencing), was recognised. Asan has taught silambam for over 60 years.

“I trained the 20 senior masters in silambam, and I’m still teaching it today,” he said.

Asan, who began practising the martial art at the age of 14, started a centre to promote silambam five decades ago. It has since become part of the Malaysia Games.

“I’m happy to be recognised for my contribution to silambam and society,” he added.

He also emphasised that silambam is not just about learning how to fight; it’s also about self-defence and health.

“It’s good for health. I started a class for children with autism six months ago to teach them silambam,” he said.

The eight recipients of the Penang Heritage Trust’s Living Heritage Treasures Awards receive RM2,000 each year in recognition of their contributions to their respective fields.

Watercolour artist and teacher Datuk Tan Chiang Kiong, 93, was selected for a Special 2025 award this year and will receive a one-off RM2,000 payment. Tan has been an art teacher at Chung Ling Private High School since 1964.

“I retired from teaching last year, but I’ve continued to paint at home,” he said.

Tan, who has received several awards for his work as an educator, considers this special living heritage award the highest recognition.

“I was surprised to receive this prestigious award, and I am so honoured,” he said.

Tan founded the Penang Watercolour Society, and one of his former students, Khoo Cheang Jin, is now the president of the society and an accomplished artist.

Khoo, who nominated Tan for the award, said, “Tan nurtured hundreds of students who have become successful artists in Malaysia and overseas.”

According to Penang Heritage Trust vice-president Loh-Lim Lin Lee, five Living Heritage Treasures Award recipients have passed away in the last two years.

These include joss stick maker Lee Beng Chuan, traditional signboard carver Kok Ah Wah, master jeweller NB Samarasena, Thai Menorah cultural expert Noo Wan Dee Aroonratana, and rattan weaver Sim Buck Teik.

New recipients have been added to the list, with Rodrigues and Asan bringing the total number of living recipients to eight.

The others include Hokkien puppeteer Ooi Siew Kim, Teochew puppeteer Toh Ai Wah, songkok maker Haja Mohideen, Nyonya beadwork artisan May Lim Siew Sing, poet Cecil Rajendra, and civil rights activist Datuk Seri Anwar Fazal.