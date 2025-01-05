KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Coffee lovers who are now paying more for their favourite specialty brew amid rising coffee bean prices might be forced to adopt more affordable alternatives such as brewing their own coffee and drinking it less frequently.

Their predicament in enjoying their cuppa has come about as global coffee prices surged due to unfavourable weather conditions in key coffee-producing nations like Brazil and Vietnam.

They are the leading producers of Arabica and Robusta beans, and the coffee brewed from these renowned beans is enjoyed globally, including in Malaysia.

Malaysian coffee drinkers would undoubtedly experience the impact of the shortage in the intake and price of their brews.

Private sector employee and coffee enthusiast Luqman Hakim Kamaruzzaman, 29, told Bernama he spends RM120 to RM150 weekly on coffee.

He manages the rising coffee prices by buying and brewing his own coffee.

Last month, the price of January futures for Robusta coffee reportedly rose above US$5,500 per tonne, a level that has not been seen since the beginning of 2008.

Similarly, the price of Arabica increased above US$7,300 per tonne - a record last reached in 1977.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, Malaysia imports most of its coffee beans from Vietnam, Indonesia and Brazil, and the average Malaysian consumed 2.2kg of coffee in 2022, a 5.2 per cent increase from 2017.

In response to rising costs, Malaysians would have to adjust their coffee intake habits, with many opting for more affordable alternatives.

Luqman said that if the price per cup exceeds RM15, it is quite expensive, “so I’ll be more selective about choosing the right cafes.”

“I can brew my own coffee by finding a local coffee roastery, buying my own coffee beans and grinding them myself, and that’s how I can save on coffee,” he said.

Nurul Huda Muhammad Noor, 45, said the rising cost of coffee beans is making her reconsider indulging in her favourite drink as frequently as before.

“I am definitely a strong coffee lover, but now I have reduced it a bit due to health and financial factors, and I will definitely reduce my consumption, only saving it for special occasions and outings,” the social media manager said.

On the other hand, private sector employee Ahmad Hijazi Mohd Faizal, 27, who spends roughly RM30 weekly on coffee, would opt for cheaper options, such as local products or small roadside stalls that offer more affordable coffee.

However, he acknowledged that not all local coffee shops can satisfy his taste buds, which are influenced by the quality of coffee beans used. — Bernama