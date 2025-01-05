WASHINGTON, Jan 5 — Ann Telnaes, the Pulitzer prize-winning editorial cartoonist, has resigned from The Washington Post after it declined to publish her cartoon criticizing Jeff Bezos and other media executives.

According to The Guardian, Telnaes announced her resignation on Substack, describing the rejection as “a gamechanger” and a threat to press freedom.

The cartoon portrayed Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Patrick Soon-Shiong, and Mickey Mouse bowing before Donald Trump as he prepares for his second presidency.

David Shipley, The Post’s opinions editor, defended the decision, stating, “Not every editorial judgment is a reflection of a malign force,” and emphasizing concerns over repetition.

Telnaes’s departure comes amid backlash over the Post’s and Los Angeles Times’ refusal to endorse Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

Both outlets faced over 200,000 subscription cancellations following accusations of “anticipatory obedience” to Trump, who accused the media of being enemies of the state.

The cartoon’s rejection underscores broader debates about political influence on media, especially as major outlets navigate relationships with powerful figures like Trump.

The resignation of Telnaes, a veteran cartoonist, highlights growing concerns over editorial independence in the face of external pressures.