NEW YORK, Jan 5 — Aaron Brian Gunches, an Arizona death row prisoner, has asked the state Supreme Court to expedite his execution, bypassing legal formalities.

According to the Associated Press, Gunches, convicted of the 2002 murder of Ted Price, submitted a handwritten request asking for his execution to be scheduled for mid-February.

Representing himself, Gunches argued that his death sentence is “long overdue” and accused the state of delaying the process with unnecessary legal procedures.

Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office supports the execution but insists on following a briefing schedule to ensure compliance with execution protocols, including testing the pentobarbital to be used.

Arizona's use of the death penalty has faced scrutiny, with Governor Katie Hobbs previously halting executions due to concerns over the state’s readiness to carry them out legally.

The state last carried out executions in 2022 after an eight-year hiatus, triggered by a botched execution in 2014 and challenges securing lethal injection drugs.

Gunches had previously requested his execution in 2021, citing a desire to bring closure to the victim’s family and justice for his crime.

Arizona currently has 111 prisoners on death row, and Gunches’ case reignites debates about the ethics and efficiency of the state’s capital punishment system.