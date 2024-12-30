KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 – The Kuala Lumpur Tower has announced that it will welcome 2025 with a record-breaking fireworks display, marking the first such spectacle since 1996.

The event, part of the New Year’s Eve 2025 Quarter Century Celebration, will feature two fireworks shows launched from 307.610 metres and 401.610 metres above sea level.

The celebration will aim to set a Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) achievement for the highest altitude fireworks display.

Festivities are set to begin at 10pm with music performances and an official countdown.

The celebration will also include live performances by The Sky Band and violinist Martin Looi, alongside an MBOR certificate presentation at midnight to recognise the record-setting feat.

KL Tower also encouraged attendees to use public transport or e-hailing services to manage traffic and parking at the site.