KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Back by popular demand, Japanese artistes Suzuki Konomi and MYTH & ROID vocalist KIHOW captivated the attention of thousands of their fans at the closing act of one of South-east Asia’s largest anime events held here.

The concert co-organised by Comic Fiesta, Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur (JFKL) and the Embassy of Japan in Malaysia was held during the two-day Comic Fiesta on December 22.

The special live performances saw the 2,994-seat Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) plenary hall fully packed — a testament to artistes’ popularity and talent in anime music.

MYTH & ROID vocalist KIHOW started off the night by enthralling the audience with her rendition of the band’s fourth single Paradisus-Paradoxum from the second opening theme for the anime Re:ZERO — Starting Life in Another World.

From then on, the vocal powerhouse belted out iconic hits and singles such as theater D from the band’s first album eYe’s, VORACITY, shadowgraph, Endless Embrace, HYDRA, STYX HELIX, JINGO JUNGLE and TIT FOR TAT.

The live performance also featured ACHE in PULSE that served as the opening theme of Arknights: Perish in Frost and RAISON D’ETRE, both released as part of their mini-album AZUL.

MYTH & ROID vocalist KIHOW last visited Malaysia in 2018 and the band has enjoyed global success, accumulating over 500 million views across their music videos and related content.

She also performed their latest release, NOX LUX which served as the ending theme for the third season of Re:ZERO.

For her final song, entertained the crowd with her rendition of the band’s first single L.L.L following their major debut in 2015.

Taking the stage, the 28-year-old Suzuki Konomi wowed attendees with more anisongs, starting with Redo from the first opening theme for Re:ZERO and Ao no Kanata that was used as the ending theme for the anime Between the Sky and Sea.

Continuing into the night, she also performed Nice to Me CHU!!! from her first mini album 18 -MORE-, Alka Tale (opening theme of Summer Pockets visual novel) and THERE IS A REASON (ending theme of No Game No Life: Zero).

Debuting as a singer at the age of 15, Suzuki Konomi – a winner of the 5th All Japan Animation Song Grand Prix – last performed in Malaysia at Comic Fiesta 2022.

Suzuki Konomi’s special live performance also included her 14th single and opening theme for the Lost Song anime, If I Sing, You Will Be There; and DAYS of DASH from The Pet Girl of Sakurasou’s ending theme.

Attendees were treated to more beloved anisongs such as Reweave and Realize from Re:ZERO’s opening themes, This game from No Game No Life’s opening theme and Bursty Greedy Spider from So I’m a Spider, So What? anime.

Concluding 2024’s Comic Fiesta, Suzuki Konomi topped off the night with an electrifying encore performance of Blow out – the opening theme for the anime Akashic Record Of Bastard Magic Instructor – which she also live streamed on her Instagram to resounding hurrah from the audience.





