KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Pro-Net has announced that the Proton e.MAS 7 has achieved over 2,500 bookings so far. This marks a new milestone for the national carmaker’s first ever EV which was launched last week.

Based on the number of bookings, the e.MAS 7 could potentially be Malaysia’s most popular EV model in 2025. As a comparison, the popular BYD Atto 3 launched locally two years ago, recorded 5,939 registrations in Malaysia as of November 2024.

Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang said “The enthusiasm Malaysians have shown for the Proton e.MAS 7 highlights their readiness to embrace sustainable mobility. Combining innovative features with exceptional value, the Proton e.MAS 7 is designed to be the ideal choice for those looking to electrify their journeys. This EV represents a significant step forward, not only for Proton but also for Malaysia’s green automotive future.”

To recap, the first 3,000 customers will get to enjoy a special RM4,000 launch rebate. The Proton e.MAS 7 officially retails for RM109,800 for the Prime variant and RM123,800 for the Premium variant. With the special launch rebate, the Prime and Premium variants can be yours for RM105,800 and RM119,800 respectively.

Bookings can be made at Proton e.MAS dealers or online via the Proton e.MAS app.

As announced during the launch, Proton e.MAS 7 buyers can enjoy an exclusive package worth up to RM8,000 which include free 7kW home charger, free V2L adapter, 5-years of unlimited internet data, special 1.98% interest rate from Proton Commerce and Exclusive Proton owner trade-in rebate worth RM1,200.

The Proton e.MAS 7 is covered by a 6-year / unlimited mileage vehicle warranty and an 8-year / 160,000km warranty for the high voltage battery, driving motor and driving motor controllers. Pro-Net has recently confirmed that the high-voltage warranty covers severe degradation and they offer battery replacement if the state of health falls below the 70% threshold. This puts the e.MAS 7’s battery warranty coverage on par with the likes of Tesla and BYD.

Deliveries for the Proton e.MAS 7 are expected to commence in early 2025.

To recap, the Proton e.MAS 7 comes with a single front motor that produces 160kW (215hp) and 320Nm of torque. It can acceleration from 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds, up to a top speed of 175km/h.

Both e.MAS 7 Prime and Premium are powered by Geely’s Aegis Short Blade LFP battery. The Prime option comes with a smaller 49.52kWh battery that has a WLTP-rated range of up to 345km, while the Premium gets a larger 60.22kWh capacity that offers a longer WLTP-rated range of up to 410km.

Both e.MAS 7 variants come with a three-phase AC onboard charger that supports up to 11kW. For DC fast charging, the Prime supports up to 80kW while the Premium has a higher max DC charging rate of up to 100kW. According to Proton, the e.MAS 7 can be charged from 30-80% in about 20 minutes with DC fast charging. — SoyaCincau