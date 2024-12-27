KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — An extension stick for the Touch ‘n Go (TNG) card is a must-have accessory for a lot of drivers out there, no matter how technologically advanced their cars are.

TNG has never released such an accessory itself but that has just changed earlier this week.

That’s right, TNG has finally come out with their first official take on the TNG card extension stick. However, it is slightly different from what you may expect.

Instead of just a normal extension stick with a card slot attachment, TNG went ahead to put a cat-themed TNG Charm on it.

This way, customers don’t have to purchase a separate TNG card to be used with the first-ever TNG-branded extension stick.

Hence, that is why it is called the TNG Extendable Charm. In fact, its length can be extended up to 50cm which is much further than a generic TNG card extension stick.

For those who are not familiar with TNG Charm, it can do everything that the Enhanced TNG card can do.

Despite being physically different, it is NFC-enabled which allows you to top-up directly into them with Touch ‘n Go eWallet mobile app.

A TNG Charm also supports the PayDirect feature that allows payment to be deducted directly from the user’s Touch ‘n Go eWallet account.

While TNG did hint at the release of TNG Extendable Charm — Cat Edition through Instagram on December 21, its release on the afternoon of December 23 was only marked with a post on Instagram and Facebook pages.

There was no big media announcement as per some of TNG’s previous releases such as the original Enhanced TNG card and TNG Charm.

In addition to that, the official YouTube video only went online on December 26.

Nevertheless, that didn’t stop the TNG Extendable Charm — Cat Edition from being sold out not long after it was listed on TNG’s official Shopee store.

Priced at RM35, I purchased one of them at around 8:35pm on December 23 with around 30 units left in the inventory and it arrived on my doorstep on Christmas Day.

Over 400 units have been sold according to the stats shown on the Shopee listing.

There is no indication from TNG at the moment whether the TNG Extendable Charm — Cat Edition will be restocked, even though there is no “limited edition” label on its packaging. — SoyaCincau