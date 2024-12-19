ALOR SETAR, Dec 19 — Putra Medical Centre Alor Setar is paying homage to patrons and the public with the pilot edition rollout of its year-end ‘Happy Holidays’ tributary campaign. A capture of the brand’s progressive footprint of patient care and well-earned successes from 2024, this promotional push kicks off today with the slogan of: From PMC with Festive Cheer.

Warming Human Hearts with the Healing Touch

“As Putra Medical Centre prepares to transition into 2025, emphasis on our strategic priorities ensures continued growth and alignment with the hospital’s mission. For this reason, we have worked tirelessly all year long to revamp our patient care design and patron encounters,” said Esther Lee Ling Hui, General Manager of Putra Medical Centre. “Our Happy Holidays exercise is a shared celebration of the innate spirit of solidarity and camaraderie in Kedah and at PMC.”

Running from 16 December 2024 to 1 January 2025, this multi-pillared effort is an invitation to usher in the New Year with a bold outlook on health, safety, and community. Where the season has been particularly hard on those still recovering from the flood crisis, the initiative is a timely revelry of the resilience and selflessness of the beloved people of Kedah. Therefore, featuring a mindful array of activations, it starts with free health screenings from PMC twice every week.

Placing Added Importance on Health and Safety

This ‘Happy Holidays Health Screening Drive’ will take place on the hospital’s premises every Friday and Sunday—and is open to members of the public. Complimentary offerings like blood pressure, glucose, and BMI (with body composition) tests are up for grabs. An additional perk are the discounted cholesterol checks currently available via Putra Medical Centre Alor Setar. All of these will prove beneficial to the locals and those travelling back for the holiday season.

Patrons will also have the opportunity to actively engage with Putra Medical Centre Alor Setar on social media through its dedicated online consumer contest titled Healthy Festive Recipes. This campaign extension welcomes the sharing of inspiring personalised holiday expressions and includes winner giveaways. Meanwhile, during the final two weeks of December, a series brand ambassador videos and further content will present in the form of health and safety tips.



Instilling the Incentive of Responsible Revelry

The aim of these insightful insertions is to afford revellers the keen incentive of reeling in 2025 both ceremoniously and responsibly during every social gathering and family reunion. For the full details of all campaign announcements, netizens are advised to connect with the dedicated Putra Medical Centre Alor Setar team across its social media pages to include Facebook and Instagram as well as the private medical centre’s official website. | Hashtag: #HappyHolidays

Speaking to PMC’s milestones of 2024, Strategic Director of Putra Medical Centre Alor Setar, Lee Yong Qian, explained that the hospital’s areas of concentration for reinvention have been key accreditations, technology for greater medical breakthroughs, women’s health, workforce-wide medical and non-medical training, governance with integrity, better patient care supports, administrative prowess, room and equipment upgrades, and reinvigorating digital immersions.

Taking Preventive Care Promise into the Future

“We dug deep into our roots this year. Our founder, Dato’ Dr Lim Kim Huat, has always been a strong proponent of preventive care. This is a defining attribute of our brand. In line with this aim, over 6,000 participants enjoyed free health screenings. There has also been an increase of provisions like community-motivated workshops and awareness campaigns around non-communicable diseases. These build long-term trust and strengthen our pedigree,” Lee noted.

Furthermore, in appreciation of the contributions of its stellar stable of talent, PMC doctors and nurses have been given added focus by way of frontliner incentives to recognise their valuable expertise. Employee wellbeing and mental health are central to PMC’s ongoing developmental endeavours. Also boosting its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) framework, the hospital received five-star certification from MyCrest this year for a new industrial zone project.