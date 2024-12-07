KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — What comes to mind when you hear the words “human rights”? Do you want to learn more and see how you can help those in your community?

In celebration of human rights, the Human Rights Festival 2024 will be held tomorrow at MyTOWN Shopping Centre from 3pm to 8pm.

Larissa Ann Louis, co-chair of the Bar Council’s Human Rights Committee, said this is the third edition of the festival, which coincides with International Human Rights Day.

“Organised by the Bar Council Human Rights Committee, this annual festival has grown into a lively and inspiring platform, bringing together nearly 50 NGOs to celebrate human rights and inspire collective action for a better future,” she told Malay Mail.

“The festival offers something for everyone, with interactive booths, engaging activities, live performances, and uplifting stories from advocates promoting inclusion, equality, and community empowerment.

“Highlights include a treasure hunt, cultural and artistic showcases, and opportunities to explore diverse initiatives in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere,” she added.

“Join us for this vibrant celebration of unity and hope, and be part of the movement to make a positive impact in our communities.”

Some of the participating NGOs include the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), SeniorsAloud, Dignity for Children, Jungle School Gombak Malaysia, Spread Love Malaysia, and Transparency International.

Other groups present will include Amnesty International Malaysia, the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network (Adpan), and World Vision Malaysia.

You can get more information on the Human Rights Festival here.