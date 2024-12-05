KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Malaysia’s breakfast culture has been inscribed on Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac), in a statement today, said the recognition for “Breakfast Culture in Malaysia: Dining Experience in a Multi-Ethnic Society” was announced during the 19th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Paraguay from December 2 to 7.

According to Motac, the Evaluation Body concluded that Malaysia’s breakfast culture met all the criteria outlined in Unesco’s 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

“The breakfast culture in Malaysia reflects the nation’s diversity, harmony, inclusivity and acceptance among its multi-ethnic society. It is an intangible cultural heritage element aligned with Unesco’s criteria, thus fostering social connections and showcasing Malaysia’s strength as a multiracial nation.

“This recognition is expected to inspire greater efforts in safeguarding intangible heritage through collaborative initiatives of various quarters including the government, associations and local communities, besides opening up avenues for broader cooperation across various fields,” the statement read.

Motac, through the National Heritage Department (JWN), submitted the nomination for Malaysia’s breakfast culture to Unesco on March 30, 2023, the first related to food and gastronomy.

The ministry said the recognition underscores its commitment to safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, in line with Core 3 of the National Cultural Policy, which emphasises cultural preservation and conservation.

Motac credited the achievement to the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including JWN, the Malaysian National Commission for Unesco, Malaysia’s Permanent Delegation to Unesco and the Foreign Ministry.

“This recognition further enhances Malaysia’s global credibility as a deserving candidate for a seat on Unesco’s Executive Board for the 2025-2029 term,” it added.

Malaysia’s prior recognition under the 2003 Convention for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage includes Mak Yong theatre in 2005, Dondang Sayang (2018), Silat (2019), Ong Chun/Wangchuan/Wangkang ceremony (joint nomination with China, 2020), Pantun (joint nomination with Indonesia, 2020), Songket (2021) and Mek Mulung (2023). — Bernama