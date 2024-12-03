PETALING JAYA, Dec 3 — Over 2,000 participants took part in the Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC)’s fifth annual community run ‘Diabetes Dash: Empowering Steps to Wellness’, held on Dec 1 in conjunction with World Diabetes Day to raise awareness about the condition and promote prevention efforts.

The event gathered a diverse group of individuals – from members of the public, professional runners and healthcare workers to SJMC staff – who participated in multiple categories, from a three-kilometre (km) fun run to competitive 10 km and 21 km races.

SJMC chief executive officer Bryan Lin said that events like the Diabetes Dash highlight the critical role of regular exercise and a balanced diet in diabetes prevention.

“The sense of community also plays a vital part in raising awareness and encouraging others to prioritise their health in the fight against this growing epidemic.

“This year’s event reflects our ongoing commitment to preventive healthcare. Each participant demonstrates a shared responsibility for their health and wellbeing, proving that collective efforts can create meaningful change in building a future where everyone is empowered to take control of their health,” he said in his speech at the event.

Meanwhile, SJMC consultant endocrinologist and Event Committee advisor Dr Hew Fen Lee emphasised that lifestyle modification is the most effective strategy to prevent the progression of diabetes.

“This can be achieved through reducing daily calorie intake and engaging in regular physical activity, such as running, brisk walking, swimming or cycling for at least 150 minutes per week,” he said.

Diabetes continues to be a significant health concern in Malaysia, with one in six adults affected, roughly 3.6 million people, or 15.6 per cent of the adult population. The figures are projected to rise if the situation is left unaddressed.

Since its inception in 2014, the SJMC Run has served as a key platform to raise diabetes awareness and empower the community to take charge of their health. This year’s event offered participants the chance to compete for cash prizes totalling RM21,600.

In addition to highlighting the importance of diabetes prevention and wellness, the run also marked SJMC’s 39th anniversary of delivering healthcare excellence.

In the 21 km Men’s Open category, Job Minacho Kamonde claimed victory after clocking a time of 1 hour, 13 minutes, 18 seconds, while Noor Amelia Musa secured first place in the Women’s Open with a time of 1 hour, 33 minutes, 41 seconds.

The Veteran Men’s and Women’s Open categories saw Mohd Nazri Ahmad and Tiffany Lee take the top spots, respectively, while Nikos Tai Lee Onn crossed the finish line at 34 minutes, 42 seconds to emerge as the winner of the 10 km Men’s Open, and Pauline Barbet triumphed in the Women’s Open after clocking a time of 42 minutes, 36 seconds.

At the event, SJMC also donated Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices and glucometers worth RM19,000 to underprivileged diabetics through a non-governmental organisation, Action4Diabetes, as a testament to the hospital’s dedication to supporting those in need and helping them manage their condition effectively.

SJMC recently received two prestigious awards for its community efforts: the Community Initiative Award at the ACES Awards 2024 and the Community Health Outreach Programme Award at the ESG Business Awards 2024, highlighting its dedication to providing support and care to more communities around SJMC.

— Bernama