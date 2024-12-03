KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Selangor Princess Tengku Zatashah was conferred the title of Officier des Palmes Académiques by the French ambassador to Malaysia, Axel Cruau, at a ceremony here today.

The award recognises the significant contributions of Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s daughter in promoting French language and culture as the President of Alliance Française de Kuala Lumpur.

A fluent French speaker and advocate for cultural exchange, she expressed her gratitude for the honour and emphasized strengthening Malaysia-France relations.

The Order of Palmes Académiques, established by Napoleon in 1808, is among France's oldest and most distinguished civilian honors.

Beyond her role as the president of Alliance Française, Tengku Zatashah is known for her humanitarian work with initiatives like Make-A-Wish Malaysia and the Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia.

Her environmental campaigns, including #sayno2plastic and #zerofoodwastage, underline her broader commitment to sustainability and global advocacy.