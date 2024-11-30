KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Drawn to the captivating world of visual storytelling, many aspire to become comic artists.

If you're one of those aspiring artists, know that it is possible to build a career, whether locally or beyond the borders.

Ang Hor Kheng — a Malaysia-born freelance comic artist on a contract basis with Titan Comics or specifically, Winterfell LLC, owned by American writer Charles Ardai — is proof of that.

With over thirty years of experience drawing comics-starting at just three-years-old, his love for comics, manga, and cartoon strips drove him to pursue his dream career.

Ang said that he couldn’t afford at the time to learn to draw comics in art college,

So he taught himself in his spare time, began as a part-time freelancer, saved up for an eight-month salary buffer before transitioning to full-time work.

The success of Gun Honey

Ang's most notable work is the comic series Gun Honey first published in 2022, where his illustrations bring to life Charles' gripping narrative.

It gained international attention due to its compelling story, well-paired art, strong marketing, and covers by renowned artists like Adam Hughes and Artgerm.

The series features a James Bond-like noir style that blends violence and sensuality, further fueling its popularity, along with the globe-trotting missions of the main character, Joanna Tan, across a fictional but familiar world.

He credits the comic's success in Malaysia to the local support he received as the interior artist.

Rated PG 18, the comic which caters to adults of all ages, boasts sales nearly equally distributed across different demographics.

Ang spent nearly a year to draw and ink the first four issues.

Following the exceptional sales of Volume 1, he was approached for a second volume, marking a significant step in his career.

Apart from Gun Honey, Ang has provided artwork for various projects, including Pan, Hunt, Chicago Typewriter, and Contract Graphic Novel, as well as illustrations for novels and tabletop games.

"My main is still Gun Honey because I believe Mr Charles to be an excellent writer and a great guy,” he said.

Getting noticed internationally

He said he got his introducing by showcasing his art on online platforms like DeviantArt and ArtStation, which cater to artists and creatives.

"I later found out that I was chosen from among two hundred artists,” said Ang, who also shares his artwork on his Instagram account.

Advice for young comic artists

For young, aspiring artists aiming to have their comics noticed by international companies, Ang advises that "we have to approximate their standards as closely as we can,” — which often means imitating publishers' house styles.

Artwork should not only look professional but also align with the genre and narrative that publishers seek, significantly improving the chances of being noticed.

He emphasises that consistency is crucial for meeting deadlines, noting that artists must understand their limits and develop discipline regarding how long it takes to create a page and a standard 22-page issue.

Clear communication is essential; he encourages maintaining an open dialogue about any challenges that may impact deadlines.

While a degree in Arts, Graphic Design, or Fine Arts can be helpful, it’s not essential for working in the comic industry.

What really matters is an artist's portfolio, so aspiring artists should make sure it showcases their best work.

He emphasises the importance of storytelling, consistent character portrayal, and panel composition to help readers easily follow the story.

"For example, characters cannot look too different on page 1 compared to page 15; otherwise, our readers will have trouble following the narrative.

"Who is doing what, and why does the Asian girl suddenly look Caucasian on page 19? These should not happen."

Foreseeable future

Ang plans to continue providing the art for Gun Honey.

However, he has various interests and may gradually explore different genres.

"For example, I may want to try science fiction or horror stories, or at least a couple of superhero stories.

"Fantasy, sword and sorcery are definitely on my list.”

He is focused on discovering his painting style and experimenting with mixed media techniques.

Ang believes that there are endless possibilities for artists once they break into the industry — and he feels that it has become easier for Malaysians in recent years.

While Ang may not be the first, one thing is for sure — he won't be the last Malaysian comic artist to make waves.