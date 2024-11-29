KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — An aspiring local artist and TikTok creator, Mozi (@mozi4real), has recently released a new track titled #ThinkTwice, on the leading online entertainment platform to encourage Malaysians to foster a positive and safe community online.

The song has since sparked a growing movement amongst fellow creators on TikTok, namely Yimo (@yimotapir) and Wan (@wananimation), who used the track to creatively spread awareness on the importance of being kind and considerate when posting and commenting online.

“As an artist, I have faced my fair share of criticism, both online and offline. These experiences were the driving force behind creating #ThinkTwice. It is my way of encouraging everyone to pause and reflect before conversing online,” Mozi shared.

“Words have power, and my hope is that this song will remind us all to have a little empathy, not just for ourselves but for the broader community. Seeing the response from fellow creators and how they’ve used this song to advocate for positivity has been incredibly rewarding. It reinforces the idea that together, we can build a more supportive space for everyone,” he added.

The song was created in collaboration with TikTok Malaysia, as part of the wider #ThinkTwice digital literacy campaign, launched earlier this year in September. Through the #ThinkTwice campaign, TikTok aims to inspire Malaysians by directly engaging with its vibrant community of creators to produce educational content on its Community Guidelines and safety features, such as the Comment Care tool and Report function.

TikTok has also partnered with Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF), All Women’s Action Society (AWAM), and Mental Illness Awareness and Support Association (MIASA), which have all contributed to the #ThinkTwice campaign by sharing useful tips on how the community can proactively protect each other online.

Malaysians can learn more about the campaign by searching the hashtag #ThinkTwice on the TikTok app, where they’ll find an extensive resource hub that houses educational material and content.