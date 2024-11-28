KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The Dolly Dim Sum chain today said its individual outlets have begun receiving halal certification from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

In September, Jakim had said Dolly Dim Sim was not in its database of business of restaurants with halal status in Malaysia, in a response to public enquiries on six popular chains.

At the time, the chain assured patrons that its central kitchen was certified halal and that it was applying for halal status at its individual outlets.

“The Dolly outlets that have received certifications are Dolly Suria KLCC, Pavilion KL, NU Sentral, East Coast Mall (Kuantan), the Curve, Sunway Putra, KL East, IOI City, Aeon Shah Alam, Sunway Pyramid and Setia City Mall,” Dolly Dim Sum said in a statement.

“We expect to receive certifications for Dolly Aeon Tebrau City (Johor Bahru) and our newly opened outlet at Elmina Lakeside in due course.”

Dolly said the certification was indicative of its commitment to serving quality food and the strictest hygiene standards.

It also expressed hope of now welcoming more “more guests from all walks of life” at its outlets.

Halal certification assures Muslims that products and services, particularly food, meet Islamic dietary laws and are permissible for their consumption.

However, a lack of halal certification does not automatically denote that a restaurant is non-halal, but only that it is not certified.

Due to the costs involved, the majority of micro-small-medium enterprises in Malaysia do not have Jakim’s halal certification.