JOHOR BARU, Nov 27 — Aeon Mall Malaysia is set to host its biggest-ever Black Friday Midnight Sale at Aeon Mall Tebrau City on November 29 and 30, 2024, in a collaboration with Tourism Malaysia. This exciting partnership aims to bring Singaporean shoppers to Johor Baru for a one-of-a-kind shopping and entertainment experience, showcasing Malaysia as a premier shopping and lifestyle destination.

Through this collaboration, Aeon Mall Malaysia is offering a round-trip shuttle service from Singapore directly to the mall for those participating in the Midnight Sale. Reservations for this service can be made easily at https://www.wtstravel.com.sg and https://www.easybook.com. Pick-up points are at Bugis MRT, Suntec City Mall, Waterway Point, Ang Mo Kio, Yishun MRT, Woodlands Causeway Point, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Choa Chu Kang MRT, Our Tampines Hub and Jurong East.

According to Naoya Okada, Managing Director of Aeon, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Tourism Malaysia to bring this extraordinary shopping experience to our customers across the border. Designed as more than just a shopping event, it is a celebration of community and connection. This initiative not only promotes cross-border tourism but also reinforces Malaysia as a vibrant shopping destination.”

Norliza Md Zain, Director of Tourism Malaysia Singapore said, “We are happy to collaborate with Aeon Mall for this programme. This collaboration reflects our commitment to promoting Malaysia as a top shopping destination for international tourists. We are excited to welcome shoppers to experience the vibrant retail and cultural offerings during this special promotion.”

The Black Friday Midnight Sale promises an unforgettable late-night shopping experience, packed with thrilling entertainment and activities.

Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 70 per cent on a wide range of items, alongside exciting events such as lucky draws, free TGV movie tickets, artist performances, and a midnight Zumba session to keep the energy alive. Adding to the fun, brands like Puma, Skechers, and Oppo will host exclusive Happy Hour specials. To top it off, the first 100 customers dressed in black and gold will receive exclusive mystery gifts. This highly anticipated event is expected to also draw over 800 shoppers from Singapore to Aeon Mall Tebrau City during the promotion.

Aeon recently partnered with Curtin Singapore to foster cultural and educational exchanges. This initiative celebrated the grand opening of Tsutaya Bookstore and the Aeon Food Hall at Aeon Mall Tebrau City. As part of this collaboration, a special redemption programme has been introduced exclusively for the Curtin Singapore community.

This year marks a special milestone as Aeon celebrates its 40th anniversary in Malaysia. Aeon reflects on its journey with pride and gratitude, and look forward to creating more memorable experiences with its customers.