GEORGE TOWN, Nov 25 — Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic has expressed surprise after seeing his popular George Town mural being used on the livery of low-cost carrier AirAsia.

Posting on Instagram Story yesterday, the painter said briefly: “I think we need to talk...”. He also tagged the airline and its founder Tan Sri Tony Fernandes on the post.

Zacharevic had attached a photo of an AirAsia plane at the Penang International Airport on November 22, 2024.

A copy of his mural “Children On Bicycle” — originally painted at Armenian Street — could be seen decorating the forward part of the fuselage behind the cockpit.

Ernest Zacharevic restoring 'Children on Bicycle' street art at Armenian Street based on a photo taken of the mural when it was first completed in 2012. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The artist was quoted by Singapore’s Straits Times saying that the airline did not obtain his consent to use the artwork — and this was not the first time this happened.

“I first noticed it on my friend’s Instagram Story and then I saw it myself at the airport on Friday,” he was quoted saying.

He also reportedly said that he would not attempt any legal action, and will try to resolve this with AirAsia first.

Malay Mail is contacting Zacharevic and AirAsia for their response.