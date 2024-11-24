GENEVA, Nov 24 — KAWS is back on the map, and this time, he’s touching down in the cradle of Swiss watchmaking, Le Brassus in Vallée de Joux.

After electrifying crowds in Shanghai and Indonesia, the KAWS:HOLIDAY tour makes its 12th stop, landing on the rooftop of Audemars Piguet’s headquarters.

At 11m high, Companion stands tall against the striking glass spiral of the Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet, gazing over the village with its iconic X-eyed grin.

The sculpture’s placement is no accident — it’s a homage to the region’s deep roots in watchmaking, which dates back to the 18th century, when farmers used their winter downtime to hone their horological skills.

Now, KAWS and Audemars Piguet are adding another layer to this rich history, blending two worlds that have long shared creative roots.

Speaking on the collaboration, SK Lam, founder of AllRightsReserved, the Hong Kong-based creative studio behind the project, said: “For our 12th stop, we are thrilled to present Companion in a new location and with a new partner. This ongoing world tour embodies the creativity, innovation, and excellence shared between us and KAWS, and we’re especially excited to welcome Audemars Piguet to the mix.”

But this isn’t just about the sculpture, though.

The 43mm Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon ‘Companion’. — Picture via Instagram

Audemars Piguet and KAWS have also dropped the much-anticipated Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon ‘Companion’.

Let’s be real: if you’ve ever dreamed of rocking a KAWS Companion on your wrist, this is your chance — though it’ll set you back a cool CHF200,000 (around RM 1 million) before taxes.

The watch features a miniature KAWS Companion figure at its heart, surrounded by the iconic tourbillon movement — a first-of-its-kind collab that pushes the boundaries of both art and engineering.

This isn't just a cobranded watch; it's a full-on rework of the Royal Oak Concept, with every detail, from the hexagonal screws to the sapphire case back, subtly branded with KAWS’ signature X.

Only 250 of these limited-edition pieces will ever see the light of day, and trust us when we say, it’s a grail in the making.