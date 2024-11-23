SEKINCHAN, Nov 23 — Transforming old buildings or wooden shops into cafés featuring 1970s to 1990s-era vibes, complete with vintage themes and antique decor, has become an increasingly popular trend.

However, Ah Ma House, a quaint village home located about 92 kilometres from Kuala Lumpur, stands out by offering something truly unique.

Managed by husband-and-wife duo Ng Joo Leong and Kwi Ai Fang, Ah Ma House is not just a shop selling classic items and popular snacks from the 1980s and 1990s — it’s a nostalgic experience.

The main attraction for visitors to Ah Ma House is the opportunity to watch the traditional process of making ‘kuih kapit’, baked using charcoal. — Bernama pic

Visitors to Ah Ma House have the unique opportunity to observe the traditional process of making kuih kapit (love letters) firsthand.

The highlight of the experience is indulging in these crispy treats baked over charcoal, which preserves their authentic flavour, in a heritage house adorned with various antiques, and set against the tranquil backdrop of paddy fields.

Since its opening in 2015, Ah Ma House has unexpectedly won the hearts of many. Ng, 46, shared that the idea stemmed from a desire to popularise kuih kapit made with his grandmother’s cherished recipe, a tradition passed down through generations.

A display of nostalgic snacks that anyone growing up in the 70s will remember as being a staple in their corner shop. — Bernama pic

Ng’s wife’s passion for collecting old and antique items inspired the couple to merge these interests into a unique concept, creating a nostalgic space that sets them apart from the trendy vintage-style cafés of today.

“My wife has always loved collecting antiques since she was young. We thought, why not showcase these antique collections alongside the traditional method of making kuih kapit using old moulds and an authentic recipe that has been a part of our lives,” Ng shared.

“The goal was to revive the childhood memories of growing up with kuih kapit made by my grandmother. We never imagined it would become such a major attraction at Ah Ma House, where visitors can also shop for various items, including popular snacks from the 80s and 90s,” Ng told Bernama recently.

Ng Joo Leong, who manages Ah Ma House with his wife Kwi Ai Fang, poses for a picture in front of a display of nostalgic treats. — Bernama pic

What makes Ah Ma House truly special, Ng explained, is his grandmother’s original kuih kapit recipe, a cherished family tradition passed down through three generations. The recipe relies on just four simple ingredients: thick coconut milk, sugar, flour, and eggs.

When asked about the secret to the delectable kuih kapit, Ng revealed that baking it over charcoal enhances its distinctive aroma. Additionally, their traditional recipe strictly avoids using instant coconut milk sold in stores, adhering to a three-generation family tradition that values authenticity and quality.

“The coconut milk must be freshly squeezed. While instant coconut milk products are widely available, we avoid using them as the aroma of fresh coconut milk is far richer. When paired with the smoky scent of charcoal baking, it creates the unique and irresistible flavour that defines its deliciousness.

“The dough for kuih kapit is simple to prepare, but the baking process requires precision and care since each piece must be baked individually. Quick hands are essential because even a slight delay can cause the kuih to burn and render it unsellable. Controlling the heat is equally crucial,” said Ng, who also sells kuih bahulu.

A gram-worthy set-up straight out of the 70s. — Bernama pic

Ng and his wife employ six trained workers who can produce 16 to 18 tins of kuih kapit daily using traditional methods. Each tin, containing 100 pieces, is priced at RM35. The demand for this delicacy peaks significantly during the Chinese New Year season.

Although the couple is delighted with the positive response they've received, they remain committed to offering unique experiences for their visitors. This includes continuously seeking out rare and distinctive vintage collections that are difficult to find.

They willingly dedicate time, money, and effort to sourcing antique items, viewing them as a worthwhile investment with long-term value.

The concept behind Ah Ma House has garnered well-deserved praise, including from Chairman of Koperasi Pengurusan Kewangan Hartanah Berhad Datuk Ismail Nordin who commended the couple’s creativity. Beyond showcasing antique items, they have skilfully infused nostalgia with a modern, refreshing twist. — Bernama